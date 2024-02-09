CNH Industrial: CNH Brands Shine at the Coopavel Rural Show

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / CNH Industrial

Case IH, a brand of CNH, recently attended the Coopavel Rural Show. Held from February 5 to 9 in Cascavel, West of Paraná, the fair celebrated its 36th edition where Case IH presented a portfolio designed for the needs of the Paraná farmer.

There were more than fifteen machines on display for all stages of the production cycle, from planters to harvesters and infrastructure machines. Case IH highlighted its high-tech machinery the Steiger AFS Connect; the Easy Riser planter; the Farmall, Puma and Magnum tractors; the Patriot 250 sprayer; the Axial-Flow Series 150 and Series 250 harvesters; and the IH corn platform and the Caracol 3020 TerraFlex grain platform.

Products from CASE Construction Equipment (a brand of CNH) were also exhibited in the space, displaying the 580N S2 HD backhoe loader, the 612E wheel loader and the CX130B hydraulic excavator.

Raven, another CNH brand, presented its precision agriculture portfolio at the Coopavel Rural Show, with DirecSteer electric steering. The solution offers high torque, quiet operation and ease of installation for the Puma line tractors (from 144 to 234 hp) and was featured at the Case IH booth along with other products.

Celebrating 25 years of history in Brazil, CNH Capital was also present at the Coopavel Rural Show, affirming their commitment to helping customers achieve their dreams, remaining at the forefront of the financial sector and contributing to the country's development. The team worked to offer specialized support in choosing the best financial and insurance solutions, facilitating the acquisition of Case IH products.

Attending this event affirms CNH's commitment to innovative product design for a more sustainable future not just for our famers and builders, but for the world at large.

