bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d)'s MoodrinkTM Secures Listing in Additional Banner Stores of Canada's Largest Grocery Retail Chain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A) (WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging leader and innovator in the plant-based food industry, proudly announces the continued expansion of Moodrink's (the "Product") availability across Canada's largest grocery retail chain's (the "Chain") banner stores through the Company's distribution partner United Natural Food (UNFI) Canada. In addition to the existing national listing in 298 retailers across the Chain's Market Stores (See Company press release on February 2, 2024), Moodrink will now be featured in 123 other prominent banner stores belonging to the Chain. This strategic move further solidifies bettermoo(d)'s footprint within Canada's largest grocery retailer, providing even more consumers with access to bettermoo(d)'s flagship plant-based Product.

Already reaching many provinces across Canada through the Chain's 298 Market Stores, the brand is now reaching additional shelves in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Quebec, furthering its step towards comprehensive nationwide coverage.

In the Canadian grocery retail landscape, the Chain holds a formidable position, boasting millions of customers and facilitating approximately 2 billion customer transactions each year[1]. With a commanding 27 percent share of the grocery retail industry in Canada[2], the Chain provides an unparalleled opportunity for bettermoo(d) to tap into an extensive consumer base. Listings at the Chain could position Moodrink for substantial growth while also paving the way for the Product to become a household name across Canada.

"Expanding our presence within the Chain is a pivotal moment for bettermoo(d). This strategic move not only strengthens our foothold in the Canadian market but also allows us to bring Moodrink to even more households. We are thrilled about the prospects for sustained growth, and this significant step reinforces our commitment to offering high-quality, innovative plant-based alternatives to consumers across the nation", stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

Moodrink, a dairy alternative beverage crafted from oats, goes beyond the expectations of health-conscious consumers and caters to those with dietary restrictions. Free from lactose, gluten, and dairy, Moodrink distinguishes itself with a proprietary blend of herbs. This meticulously formulated blend is designed to authentically replicate the rich flavors found in milk and traditional dairy products from the Alp regions of Switzerland, France, and Austria.

[1] https://www.arcternventures.com/author/arctern/

[2] https://www.statista.com/statistics/481019/leading-grocery-retailers-by-market-share-canada/

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

