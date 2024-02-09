Anzeige
Freitag, 09.02.2024
ACCESSWIRE
09.02.2024
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: $7M: How the Cost of a Super Bowl Ad Could Transform Lives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Originally published on Sustainable Brands

Seven million dollars can do a world of good, especially when those funds are put to work by nonprofit organizations. The same amount of money can also put a talking cat or a low-carb beer in front of hundreds of millions of viewers in between touchdowns - for just 30 seconds. While some of these ads will break through and become hot topics on social media, most will ultimately be forgotten. Imagine if those brands did something more impactful - like applying their dollars and creativity to a social issue that's aligned with their brand. Continue reading at Sustainable Brands…

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

