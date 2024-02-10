Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2024) - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of December 28, 2023 it has terminated its investor relations agreement with Planet Ventures Inc. effective February 9, 2024. No services have been provided and no fees have been paid. The Company is currently evaluating the retention of a replacement investor relations service provider.

