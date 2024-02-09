Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.02.2024
Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2023, was $847 thousand or $0.90 per common share. This compares to $1.3 million or $1.42 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 33%. The decrease in net earnings for the fourth quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to a decrease in non-interest income of $77 thousand and an increase of net interest income of $741 thousand, offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $1.0 million over the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was due to the recording of a tax related adjustment to the bargain purchase gain of $222 thousand from the merger with Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association ("Elberton Federal"). This decrease was offset by an increase in Mortgage Banking income of $108 thousand over the same period of 2022. $780 thousand of the quarterly increase in non-interest expense was attributable to expenses related to the Elberton Federal merger and higher incentive accruals in the fourth quarter. The net interest income increase was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $1.5 million, interest income on investments of $181 thousand, and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $942 thousand, offset by increases in interest expense on deposits and interest expense on borrowings of $1.9 million.

Unaudited net income, YTD as of December 31, 2023, was $5.9 million, or $6.32 per common share. This compares to $4.1 million or $4.60 per common share for YTD as of December 31 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 44% in year-to-date net earnings as compared to the same period in 2022. YTD earnings for 2023 also includes expenses related to our merger with Elberton Federal of $625 thousand and a recorded bargain purchase gain of $1.8 million.

Total assets as of December 31, 2023, were $589.1 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 10%. Total loans were $342.4 million and total deposits were $532 million as of December 31, 2023. This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, total loans increased 15.6% and total deposits increased 7.5% versus December 31, 2022. The Increase in total deposits and total assets is in part due to the merger with Elberton. Elberton loans of $19.5 million and deposits of $16.1 million are included in the increase. Book value per share at December 31, 2023 was $40.44 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022. The increase in book value per share during the year was largely due to retention of earnings, including the bargain purchase gain noted above as well as a year-to-date increase in Other Comprehensive Income, which includes an increase in the fair value of derivatives of $355 thousand as well as a decrease in the Bank's unrealized loss in the investment portfolio of $ 2.6 million.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter and full year results noted, "We are extremely pleased with our performance in 2023. In a year where the banking industry saw an overall decline in earnings, we saw an increase in earnings per share of almost 6% excluding the bargain purchase gain and related merger expenses. I think our team did a fantastic job of navigating a very challenging interest rate environment. Particularly noteworthy was our growth in deposits of approximately 4%, excluding acquired deposits, in a year where the majority of banks experienced a decline in deposits."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates six full-service financial centers in Georgia, located in Oconee, Athens Clarke, Gwinnett and Macon - Bibb counties, including its newest location in Elbert County. In February 2024, Oconee State bank celebrated 64 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank proudly serves its communities, providing unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and brings exceptional value to all stakeholders, through local ownership, involvement, and decision making. The bank strives to be essential to those it serves, by creating remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. Oconee Financial Corporation was established in January 1999 to serve as the holding company of Oconee State Bank.

Please visit Oconee State Bank's website, www.oconeestatebank.com for a full listing of products and services.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












12/31/2023


12/31/2022





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 53,094,864


$ 51,430,016



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

159,634,267


159,640,457



Other investment

449,274


285,500



Mortgage loans held for sale

516,750


140,409










Loans, net of unearned income

346,988,279


300,130,642



Allowance for loan loss

(4,600,281)


(4,549,357)




Loans, net

342,387,998


295,581,285










Premises and equipment

8,795,018


8,000,576



Other assets

24,179,471


21,669,411




Total Assets

$ 589,057,644


$ 536,747,654








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$ 531,966,215


$ 494,869,684



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

1,000,000


--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,342,342


9,818,393



Dividends payable

--


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,438,498


2,976,386




Total Liabilities

546,747,054


507,664,463









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

2,096,560


1,795,900



Restricted Stock

(71,214)


(43,528)



Additional Paid in Capital

7,042,299


4,176,342



Stock Subscription

--


--



Retained earnings

43,853,919


36,764,762



Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives

(10,610,974)


(13,610,285)




Total Stockholder's Equity

42,310,589


29,083,191











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$ 589,057,644


$ 536,747,654











Book Value Per Share

$ 40.44


$ 32.43

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD












12/31/2023


12/31/2022





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$ 5,238,907


$ 3,767,185



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

189,258


189,802




Treasuries & Agencies

1,105,512


924,721




Corporate

94,766


94,766



Federal funds sold & other

1,373,046


431,509



Total Interest Income

8,001,489


5,407,982









Interest Expense:






Deposits

1,849,141


275,659



Other

445,200


166,786



Total Interest Expense

2,294,341


442,444











Net interest income

5,707,148


4,965,538









Provision for loan losses

123,109


--










Net income after provision for loan losses

5,584,038


4,965,538









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

179,051


159,193



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

--


--



Bargain Purchase Gain - Elberton Federal

(221,959)


--



Securities gains (losses), net

0


--



Mortgage banking income

262,196


153,933



SBA loan related income

269,179


260,035



Commissions on investment sales

25,746


21,619



Other

395,100


391,309



Total noninterest income

909,313


986,089









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

3,409,346


2,628,861



Occupancy

367,609


289,423



Other operating

1,573,030


1,402,034



Total noninterest expense

5,349,986


4,320,318











Income before provision for income taxes

1,143,366


1,631,308









Provision for income taxes

296,517


359,706











Net Income

$ 846,849


$ 1,271,602











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

1,046,262


896,824




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

937,599


896,823




QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.90


$ 1.42

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












12/31/2023


12/31/2022





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$ 18,281,215


$ 13,924,934



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

757,922


765,942




Treasuries & Agencies

4,242,720


2,103,601




Corporate

389,087


379,271



Federal funds sold & other

2,797,443


743,302



Total Interest Income

26,468,388


17,917,050









Interest Expense:






Deposits

4,493,800


783,609



Other

1,323,201


639,116



Total Interest Expense

5,817,000


1,422,725











Net interest income

20,651,387


16,494,325









Provision for loan losses

225,250


--










Net income after provision for loan losses

20,426,136


16,494,325









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

662,425


645,856



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

3,900


218,227



Bargain Purchase Gain - Elberton Federal

1,836,838


--



Securities gains (losses), net

2,237


749



Mortgage banking income

964,261


1,017,698



SBA loan related income

981,185


1,245,249



Commissions on investment sales

129,198


122,104



Other

1,510,637


1,616,323



Total noninterest income

6,090,682


4,866,206









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

11,436,803


9,496,173



Occupancy

1,354,236


1,181,164



Other operating

6,471,744


5,354,838



Total noninterest expense

19,262,783


16,032,175











Income before provision for income taxes

7,254,035


5,328,356









Provision for income taxes

1,327,858


1,204,672











Net Income

$ 5,926,177


$ 4,123,684











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

1,046,262


896,824




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

937,599


896,823




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$ 6.32


$ 4.60

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

