Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 10.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.02.2024 | 22:01
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC"), February 9, 2024, Announces Unaudited Results for 2023, Including Fourth Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi commented, "On December 31, 2023, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") completed its third full year of operations and achieved the $500 million total asset milestone. Despite volatility in the interest rate environment, the Bank continues to grow profitable commercial relationships, with sound credit administration, strong capital and a clear vision. The Bank is narrowly focused on supporting commercial and industrial growth in the Triad. The Bank processed nearly $5.7 billion of customer deposit transactions during 2023, which is a 12% increase from 2022. In 2023, the Bank expanded its commercial deposit customers by 131 accounts, which was a 24% increase in its business relationships. These new customers brought new deposit and loan relationships to the Bank. For the year, the Bank originated 151 new loans totaling $163 million and resulted in $61 million of growth in outstanding loan balances. Paramount in the Bank's business practice is to maintain sound credit administration. At year end, the Bank had no past due or nonperforming loans."

Rate Environment

The rapid rise in interest rates prior to 2023 resulted in improvement in the Bank's interest income faster than the cost of funds increased. However, in 2023 this trend reversed with a rise in the cost of interest-bearing funds outpacing the rise in the Bank's interest income, resulting in a decline in the Bank's net interest margin. Interest expense increased 366%, or $10 million, for the year. Higher market interest rates led many deposit customers to maximize returns on excess liquidity. So even as the Bank grew its commercial relationships, customer deposit balances declined. Some of the Bank's largest deposit customers used funds to purchase businesses, treasury bonds and municipal securities. Excluding declines in deposit balances of our 15 top customers, deposits grew by $58 million in 2023. In total, customer deposits declined $36 million for the year. The Bank replaced the loss of these low-cost deposits with higher-cost brokered deposits.

Interest income rose $9 million, or 64%, compared to the prior year. At year end, approximately 33% of the Bank's interest-earning assets had floating rates and carried current market yields. In addition, 66% of the Bank's fixed rate loans at year end are expected to reprice within the next three years. The Bank's strong growth rates combined with ongoing repricing of assets is expected to bring improvement in the Bank's operating performance.

Capital

The Bank's capital position remains strong. In 2023, the Bank had a net loss of $4.3 million. The results were impacted by a $1.75 million loss on an investment in a Signature Bank subordinated debt bond during the March quarter. The core operating loss totaled $1.4 million for the year. Despite these losses, regulatory capital remained strong, falling just $2.6 million during the year to $59.3 million, which is more than $12.0 million higher than needed for the Bank to be "Well-Capitalized."

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Comparison

The Bank reported a net loss of $800,000, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $79,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Core operating loss, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, was $478,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to core earnings of $365,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 2.09% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 2.92% in the fourth quarter of 2022. While the yield on earning assets increased in 2023 over 2022, the decline in customer deposits, the increase in higher-cost wholesale funding, and the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposit accounts in 2023 resulted in the net interest margin compression.

Total interest income increased $1.8 million, or 40%, to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The growth in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans of 51% to $4.9 million. The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 5.79% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 4.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Income on investment securities totaled $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $966,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Interest expense increased $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $3.8 million from $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of Federal Reserve rate hikes. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.19% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 2.05% in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to higher deposit rates paid by the Bank resulting from the increase in market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased $413,000, or 14%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $3.4 million from $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, which was an increase of $190,000, or 9%, over the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to staff additions. The Bank had 62 employees at the end of 2023 compared to 56 at the end of 2022.

Annual Income Statement Comparison

The Bank reported a net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.65) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $364,000, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for 2022. Core operating loss, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, was $1.4 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, compared to core earnings of $1.0 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.

The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 2.22% for 2023 from 2.78% for 2022.

Total interest income increased $9.1 million, or 64%, to $23.2 million for 2023 compared to $14.2 million for 2022. The increase in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans of 77% to $17.1 million. The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 5.52% for 2023 from 4.11% for 2022. Income on investment securities totaled $4.4 million for 2023 compared to $3.6 million for 2022.

Interest expense increased $10.0 million in 2023 to $12.7 million from $2.7 million in 2022. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.72% for 2023 from 1.10% for 2022.

In addition, the Bank's 2023 annual operating performance was negatively impacted by the $1.75 million loss in the first quarter on the Signature Bank subordinated debt bond which had been purchased in 2020.

Noninterest expense increased in 2023 to $12.9 million from $11.0 million, due in large part to the growth of the Bank and increased personnel to support the growth.

Annual Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $66.1 million from $445.1 million at December 31, 2022 to $511.2 million at December 31, 2023. Core loans increased $61.5 million to $333.7 million at December 31, 2023.

Total deposit balances increased $67.6 million to $460.4 million at December 31, 2023. Customer deposits decreased by a net amount of $36.1 million during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, with an estimated $57.8 million of growth overshadowed by a $93.9 million decline in balances of the 15 top customers. Brokered deposits increased $103.6 million.

Shareholders' equity declined $837,000 to $37.6 million at year end. This decline reflected the combined impact of the $1.75 million charge-off on the Signature Bank subordinated debt bond, the $1.4 million core operating loss and the decrease in the AOCI loss of $2.7 million. The charge-off represented less than 3% of the Bank's regulatory capital. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI") at December 31, 2023 was a loss $17.3 million. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at December 31, 2023:

Capital and Capital Ratios






Quarter Ended






12/31/2023






Amount


Ratio

Actual








(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 59,322


12.70 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 54,913


11.76 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 54,913


10.52 %









Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under





Prompt Corrective Action Provisions





(dollars in thousands)















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 47,000


10.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 37,000


8.00 %

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 26,000


5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $61.5 million, or 23%, to $333.7 million at December 31, 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $136.0 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $469.7 million at year end. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. At December 31, 2023, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification





Percentage of



Quarter Ended


Core Loan

Loan Category


12/31/2023


Portfolio

Other Construction & Land Development


$ 62,479,933



Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate


98,481,498



Total Commercial Real Estate


160,961,431


48 %






Owner-occupied Real Estate


89,081,870



C&I


82,180,190



Total C&I


171,262,060


51 %






Other Revolving Loans


1,436,482


1 %






Total


$ 333,659,973








Credit Risk

The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share declined from $5.82 at December 31, 2022 to $5.62 at December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $8.58 at December 31, 2023 compared to $9.09 at December 31, 2022.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.5 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At December 31, 2023, the Bank had an AOCI loss of $17.3 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

The fixed versus floating rate mix of the Bank's assets and liabilities has resulted in a substantial portion of the liabilities already reflecting increases in market rates whereas loans are repricing more slowly. If current deposit and market rates remain stable, we expect the repricing of our core loan portfolio over the next several quarters will gradually improve the net interest margin.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for loan losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.














Triad Business Bank


























Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022



$ Change


% Change




















Assets
















Cash & Due from Banks



$ 33,610,971


$ 30,177,676



$ 3,433,295


11 %




Securities





137,537,443


137,158,352



379,091


0 %




Federal Funds Sold




-


-



-


0 %




















PPP Loans




482,100


848,172



(366,072)


-43 %




Core Loans




333,659,973


272,200,717



61,459,256


23 %




Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")


(3,729,925)


(3,418,841)



(311,084)


-9 %




Loans, Net




330,412,148


269,630,048



60,782,100


23 %




















Other Assets




9,591,119


8,142,741



1,448,378


18 %




Total Assets




$ 511,151,681


$ 445,108,817



$ 66,042,864


15 %




















Liabilities
















Demand Deposits




$ 99,389,815


$ 176,820,321



$ (77,430,506)


-44 %




ICS Reciprocal - Checking



14,204,733


-



14,204,733


100 %




Commercial Operating Accounts


113,594,548


176,820,321



(63,225,773)


-36 %




















Interest-bearing NOW



22,518,830


13,209,174



9,309,656


70 %




















Core MMA & Savings



85,891,021


159,857,410



(73,966,389)


-46 %




ICS Reciprocal - MMA



76,963,368


-



76,963,368


100 %




Total MMA & Savings



162,854,389


159,857,410



2,996,979


2 %




















Core Time Deposits




11,019,913


3,748,773



7,271,140


194 %




CDARS - Reciprocal




10,601,322


3,012,964



7,588,358


252 %




Brokered CDs




139,859,453


36,213,632



103,645,821


286 %




Total Time Deposits



161,480,688


42,975,369



118,505,319


276 %




















Total Deposits




460,448,455


392,862,274



67,586,181


17 %




Other Borrowings




9,000,000


10,000,000



(1,000,000)


-10 %




Federal Funds Purchased



-


-



-


0 %




ACL on Unfunded Commitments



678,444


-



678,444


100 %




Other Liabilities




3,422,078


3,807,240



(385,162)


-10 %




Total Liabilities




473,548,977


406,669,514



66,879,463


16 %




















Shareholders' Equity














Common Stock




66,692,747


65,824,785



867,962


1 %




Accumulated Deficit




(11,779,488)


(7,334,490)



(4,444,998)


-61 %




Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(17,310,555)


(20,050,992)



2,740,437


14 %




Total Shareholders' Equity



37,602,704


38,439,303



(836,599)


-2 %




















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 511,151,681


$ 445,108,817



$ 66,042,864


15 %




















Shares Outstanding




6,695,121


6,602,984



92,137


1 %




Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.62


$ 5.82



$ (0.20)


-4 %

















































Triad Business Bank





























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For the Year Ended


For the Year Ended















December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022



$ Change


% Change




Interest Income
















Interest & Fees on PPP Loans




$ 6,854


$ 289,109



$ (282,255)


-98 %




Interest & Fees on Core Loans




17,086,578


9,651,275



7,435,303


77 %




Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



4,444,100


3,570,880



873,220


24 %




Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks


1,427,873


584,639



843,234


144 %




Other Interest Income




302,034


84,859



217,175


256 %




Total Interest Income




23,267,439


14,180,762



9,086,677


64 %





















Interest Expense
















Interest on NOW Deposits




729,355


250,955



478,400


191 %




Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



5,664,205


1,798,129



3,866,076


215 %




Interest on Time Deposits




5,258,833


495,824



4,763,009


961 %




Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



169


2,104



(1,935)


-92 %




Interest on Borrowings




752,474


99,704



652,770


655 %




Other Interest Expense




252,775


70,657



182,118


258 %




Total Interest Expense




12,657,811


2,717,373



9,940,438


366 %




Net Interest Income





10,609,628


11,463,389



(853,761)


-7 %





Provision for Credit Losses



2,915,181


1,317,726



1,597,455


121 %




Net Interest Income After Provision for CL


7,694,447


10,145,663



(2,451,216)


-24 %





















Total Noninterest Income




837,921


743,381



94,540


13 %





















Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



35,000


(156,156)



191,156


122 %





















Noninterest Expense















Salaries & Benefits





8,604,883


7,699,839



905,044


12 %




Premises & Equipment




533,857


504,901



28,956


6 %




Total Other Noninterest Expense



3,748,468


2,824,577



923,891


33 %




Total Noninterest Expense




12,887,208


11,029,317



1,857,891


17 %






















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax

(4,319,840)


(296,429)



(4,023,411)


-1357 %





Income Tax




-


67,244



(67,244)


-100 %





Net Income (Loss)




$ (4,319,840)


$ (363,673)



$ (3,956,167)


-1088 %





















Net Income (Loss) per Share
















Basic





$ (0.65)


$ (0.06)



$ (0.59)


-1079 %





Diluted





$ (0.65)


$ (0.06)



$ (0.59)


-1079 %




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding















Basic





6,653,922


6,602,984



50,938


1 %





Diluted





6,653,922


6,602,984



50,938


1 %





















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (1,404,659)


$ 1,021,297



$ (2,425,956)


-238 %























































Triad Business Bank




































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)







































Year Ended






Year Ended












12/31/2023






12/31/2022
















































Interest






Interest












Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/








Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate



Yield on Average Loans
















Average PPP Loans




$ 644,065


$ 6,854


1.064 %


$ 4,052,156


$ 289,109


7.135 %



Average Core Loans




309,500,851


17,086,578


5.521 %


234,635,751


9,651,275


4.113 %





















Yield on Average Investment Securities


$ 137,782,738


$ 4,444,100


3.225 %


$ 141,308,899


$ 3,570,880


2.527 %





















Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets


$ 477,415,732


$ 23,267,439


4.874 %


$ 412,658,858


$ 14,180,762


3.436 %





















Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$ 340,428,915


$ 12,657,811


3.718 %


$ 247,277,337


$ 2,717,373


1.099 %





















Net Interest Margin

















Interest Income






$ 23,267,439






$ 14,180,762





Interest Expense






12,657,811






2,717,373





Average Earnings Assets



$ 477,415,732






$ 412,658,858







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 10,609,628


2.222 %




$ 11,463,389


2.778 %





















Loan to Asset Ratio

















Loan Balance




$ 334,142,073






$ 273,048,889







Total Assets




511,151,681




65.370 %


445,108,817




61.344 %





















Leverage Ratio

















Tier 1 Capital




$ 54,913,259






$ 58,490,295







Average Total Assets



521,794,894




10.524 %


470,154,080




12.441 %





















Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit

$ 135,959,421






$ 102,576,003







Standby Letters of Credit



186,252






277,240











































































Triad Business Bank





























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended















December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022



$ Change


% Change




Interest Income
















Interest & Fees on PPP Loans




$ 1,308


$ 2,267



$ (959)


-42 %




Interest & Fees on Core Loans




4,852,208


3,221,915



1,630,293


51 %




Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,170,658


966,457



204,201


21 %




Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks


322,412


356,933



(34,521)


-10 %




Other Interest Income




83,452


46,138



37,314


81 %




Total Interest Income




6,430,038


4,593,710



1,836,328


40 %





















Interest Expense
















Interest on NOW Deposits




233,811


83,153



150,658


181 %




Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,484,151


939,932



544,219


58 %




Interest on Time Deposits




1,829,874


235,806



1,594,068


676 %




Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-


-



-


0 %




Interest on Borrowings




223,442


41,303



182,139


441 %




Other Interest Expense




67,927


40,651



27,276


67 %




Total Interest Expense




3,839,205


1,340,845



2,498,360


186 %




Net Interest Income





2,590,833


3,252,865



(662,032)


-20 %





Provision for Credit Losses



322,715


257,515



65,200


25 %




Net Interest Income After Provision for CL


2,268,118


2,995,350



(727,232)


-24 %





















Total Noninterest Income




294,628


162,873



131,755


81 %





















Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



6,300


(94,500)



100,800


107 %





















Noninterest Expense















Salaries & Benefits





2,276,590


2,086,924



189,666


9 %




Premises & Equipment




137,398


111,398



26,000


23 %




Total Other Noninterest Expense



955,551


758,263



197,288


26 %




Total Noninterest Expense




3,369,539


2,956,585



412,954


14 %






















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax

(800,493)


107,138



(907,631)


-847 %





Income Tax




-


28,338



(28,338)


-100 %





Net Income (Loss)




$ (800,493)


$ 78,800



$ (879,293)


-1116 %





















Net Income (Loss) per Share
















Basic





$ (0.12)


$ 0.01



$ (0.13)


-1102 %





Diluted





$ (0.12)


$ 0.01



$ (0.13)


-1138 %




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding















Basic





6,694,694


6,602,984



91,710


1 %





Diluted





6,694,694


6,842,684



(147,990)


-2 %





















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (477,778)


$ 364,653



$ (842,431)


-231 %























































Triad Business Bank




































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)







































Quarter Ended






Quarter Ended












12/31/2023






12/31/2022
















































Interest






Interest












Income/


Yield/




Income/


Yield/








Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate



Yield on Average Loans
















Average PPP Loans




$ 511,640


$ 1,308


1.014 %


$ 877,145


$ 2,267


1.025 %



Average Core Loans




332,616,444


4,852,208


5.788 %


266,727,991


3,221,915


4.792 %





















Yield on Average Investment Securities


$ 134,652,018


$ 1,170,658


3.449 %


$ 135,664,230


$ 966,457


2.826 %





















Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets


$ 492,038,846


$ 6,430,038


5.185 %


$ 442,777,435


$ 4,593,710


4.116 %





















Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$ 363,885,127


$ 3,839,205


4.186 %


$ 259,707,088


$ 1,340,845


2.048 %





















Net Interest Margin

















Interest Income






$ 6,430,038






$ 4,593,710





Interest Expense






3,839,205






1,340,845





Average Earnings Assets



$ 492,038,846






$ 442,777,435







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,590,833


2.089 %




$ 3,252,865


2.915 %





















Loan to Asset Ratio

















Loan Balance




$ 334,142,073






$ 273,048,889







Total Assets




511,151,681




65.370 %


445,108,817




61.344 %





















Leverage Ratio

















Tier 1 Capital




$ 54,913,259






$ 58,490,295







Average Total Assets



521,794,894




10.524 %


470,154,080




12.441 %





















Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit

$ 135,959,421






$ 102,576,003







Standby Letters of Credit



186,252






277,240









































































Triad Business Bank



























Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022





















Assets

















Cash & Due from Banks



$ 33,610,971


$ 28,774,582


$ 52,211,693


$ 41,939,297


$ 30,177,676




Securities





137,537,443


135,448,032


139,889,880


136,775,960


137,158,352




Federal Funds Sold




-


-


-


-


-





















PPP Loans




482,100


563,558


644,855


767,312


848,172




Core Loans




333,659,973


328,391,061


315,566,125


300,203,024


272,200,717




Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")


(3,729,925)


(3,738,836)


(3,509,593)


(3,354,606)


(3,418,841)




Loans, Net




330,412,148


325,215,783


312,701,387


297,615,730


269,630,048





















Other Assets




9,591,119


8,845,602


8,296,216


8,598,657


8,142,741




Total Assets




$ 511,151,681


$ 498,283,999


$ 513,099,176


$ 484,929,644


$ 445,108,817





















Liabilities

















Demand Deposits




$ 99,389,815


$ 101,103,791


$ 104,796,822


$ 106,109,354


$ 176,820,321




ICS Reciprocal - Checking



14,204,733


11,241,300


29,689,563


26,977,867


-




Commercial Operating Accounts


113,594,548


112,345,091


134,486,385


133,087,221


176,820,321





















Interest-bearing NOW



22,518,830


20,914,221


19,885,942


5,468,207


13,209,174





















Core MMA & Savings



85,891,021


95,161,537


95,250,866


169,575,165


159,857,410




ICS Reciprocal - MMA



76,963,368


73,887,703


78,325,692


20,430,098


-




Total MMA & Savings



162,854,389


169,049,240


173,576,558


190,005,263


159,857,410





















Core Time Deposits




11,019,913


10,598,293


9,541,015


7,421,530


3,748,773




CDARS - Reciprocal




10,601,322


9,555,900


10,343,801


5,746,927


3,012,964




Brokered CDs




139,859,453


129,584,145


120,201,839


87,165,000


36,213,632




Total Time Deposits



161,480,688


149,738,338


140,086,655


100,333,457


42,975,369





















Total Deposits




460,448,455


452,046,890


468,035,540


428,894,148


392,862,274




Other Borrowings




9,000,000


9,000,000


5,000,000


15,000,000


10,000,000




Federal Funds Purchased



-


-


-


-


-




ACL on Unfunded Commitments



678,444


647,068


620,519


700,980


-




Other Liabilities




3,422,078


2,750,602


2,803,124


2,435,003


3,807,240




Total Liabilities




473,548,977


464,444,560


476,459,183


447,030,131


406,669,514





















Shareholders' Equity















Common Stock




66,692,747


66,448,450


66,206,484


66,037,467


65,824,785




Accumulated Deficit




(11,779,488)


(10,978,995)


(10,320,428)


(9,884,175)


(7,334,490)




Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(17,310,555)


(21,630,016)


(19,246,063)


(18,253,779)


(20,050,992)




Total Shareholders' Equity



37,602,704


33,839,439


36,639,993


37,899,513


38,439,303





















Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 511,151,681


$ 498,283,999


$ 513,099,176


$ 484,929,644


$ 445,108,817





















Shares Outstanding




6,695,121


6,693,965


6,693,965


6,602,984


6,602,984




Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.62


$ 5.06


$ 5.47


$ 5.74


$ 5.82



















































Triad Business Bank






























Income Statement (Unaudited)




For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended


For Three Months Ended










December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022




Interest Income

















Interest & Fees on PPP Loans




$ 1,308


$ 1,514


$ 2,016


$ 2,017


$ 2,267




Interest & Fees on Core Loans




4,852,208


4,546,056


4,154,484


3,533,828


3,221,915




Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,170,658


1,171,364


1,090,464


1,011,613


966,457




Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks


322,412


405,520


391,371


308,571


356,933




Other Interest Income




83,452


82,167


76,387


60,029


46,138




Total Interest Income




6,430,038


6,206,621


5,714,722


4,916,058


4,593,710






















Interest Expense

















Interest on NOW Deposits




233,811


217,879


184,372


93,294


83,153




Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,484,151


1,508,522


1,329,486


1,342,045


939,932




Interest on Time Deposits




1,829,874


1,608,518


1,228,575


591,865


235,806




Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-


-


170


-


-




Interest on Borrowings




223,442


161,457


187,215


180,360


41,303




Other Interest Expense




67,927


67,359


62,970


54,519


40,651




Total Interest Expense




3,839,205


3,563,735


2,992,788


2,262,083


1,340,845




Net Interest Income





2,590,833


2,642,886


2,721,934


2,653,975


3,252,865





Provision for Credit Losses



322,715


255,792


74,526


2,262,148


257,515




Net Interest Income After Provision for CL


2,268,118


2,387,094


2,647,408


391,827


2,995,350






















Total Noninterest Income




294,628


185,914


163,673


193,706


162,873






















Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



6,300


(2,800)


4,200


27,300


(94,500)






















Noninterest Expense
















Salaries & Benefits





2,276,590


2,155,982


2,110,577


2,061,734


2,086,924




Premises & Equipment




137,398


125,426


135,379


135,654


111,398




Total Other Noninterest Expense



955,551


947,367


1,005,578


839,972


758,263




Total Noninterest Expense




3,369,539


3,228,775


3,251,534


3,037,360


2,956,585























Income (Loss) Before Income Tax

(800,493)


(658,567)


(436,253)


(2,424,527)


107,138





Income Tax




-


-


-


-


28,338





Net Income (Loss)




$ (800,493)


$ (658,567)


$ (436,253)


$ (2,424,527)


$ 78,800






















Net Income (Loss) per Share

















Basic





$ (0.12)


$ (0.10)


$ (0.07)


$ (0.37)


$ 0.01





Diluted





$ (0.12)


$ (0.10)


$ (0.07)


$ (0.37)


$ 0.01




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
















Basic





6,694,694


6,693,965


6,622,596


6,602,984


6,602,984





Diluted





6,694,694


6,693,965


6,622,596


6,602,984


6,842,684






















Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (477,778)


$ (402,775)


$ (361,727)


$ (162,379)


$ 364,653

































































Triad Business Bank




















































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)






















































Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended








12/31/2023


9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


































Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio



Actual


























(dollars in thousands)



















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 59,322


12.70 %


$ 59,855


12.89 %


$ 60,017


13.41 %


$ 60,210


14.03 %


$ 61,909


15.45 %





























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 54,913


11.76 %


$ 55,469


11.94 %


$ 55,886


12.48 %


$ 56,154


13.09 %


$ 58,490


14.60 %





























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 54,913


10.52 %


$ 55,469


10.76 %


$ 55,886


11.11 %


$ 56,154


11.73 %


$ 58,490


12.44 %























































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under























Prompt Corrective Action Provisions























(dollars in thousands)



















































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 47,000


10.00 %


$ 46,000


10.00 %


$ 45,000


10.00 %


$ 43,000


10.00 %


$ 40,000


10.00 %





























Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


$ 37,000


8.00 %


$ 37,000


8.00 %


$ 36,000


8.00 %


$ 34,000


8.00 %


$ 32,000


8.00 %





























Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)


$ 26,000


5.00 %


$ 26,000


5.00 %


$ 25,000


5.00 %


$ 24,000


5.00 %


$ 24,000


5.00 %



















































































































Triad Business Bank




























Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)



























Tangible Book Value






























Actual
12/31/2023


Non-GAAP
12/31/2023





Total Shareholders' Equity






$ 37,602,704


$ 37,602,704





Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-


2,520,577





Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-


17,310,555





Adjusted Shareholders' Equity





$ 37,602,704


$ 57,433,836



































Shares Outstanding






6,695,121


6,695,121





Tangible Book Value per Share





$ 5.62


$ 8.58



































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value





$ 2.96




















During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable



evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation



allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2023 had



there been no valuation allowance at that date.


























Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value



will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other



comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.























Pre-provision Income (Loss)




































Qtr Ended
12/31/2023


Qtr Ended
12/31/2022





Income (Loss) Before Income Tax





$ (800,493)


$ 107,138





Provision for Loan Losses






322,715


257,515





Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)


$ (477,778)


$ 364,653




















The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.












































SOURCE Triad Business Bank

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.