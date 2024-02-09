Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC"), February 9, 2024, Announces Unaudited Results for 2023, Including Fourth Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi commented, "On December 31, 2023, Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") completed its third full year of operations and achieved the $500 million total asset milestone. Despite volatility in the interest rate environment, the Bank continues to grow profitable commercial relationships, with sound credit administration, strong capital and a clear vision. The Bank is narrowly focused on supporting commercial and industrial growth in the Triad. The Bank processed nearly $5.7 billion of customer deposit transactions during 2023, which is a 12% increase from 2022. In 2023, the Bank expanded its commercial deposit customers by 131 accounts, which was a 24% increase in its business relationships. These new customers brought new deposit and loan relationships to the Bank. For the year, the Bank originated 151 new loans totaling $163 million and resulted in $61 million of growth in outstanding loan balances. Paramount in the Bank's business practice is to maintain sound credit administration. At year end, the Bank had no past due or nonperforming loans."

Rate Environment

The rapid rise in interest rates prior to 2023 resulted in improvement in the Bank's interest income faster than the cost of funds increased. However, in 2023 this trend reversed with a rise in the cost of interest-bearing funds outpacing the rise in the Bank's interest income, resulting in a decline in the Bank's net interest margin. Interest expense increased 366%, or $10 million, for the year. Higher market interest rates led many deposit customers to maximize returns on excess liquidity. So even as the Bank grew its commercial relationships, customer deposit balances declined. Some of the Bank's largest deposit customers used funds to purchase businesses, treasury bonds and municipal securities. Excluding declines in deposit balances of our 15 top customers, deposits grew by $58 million in 2023. In total, customer deposits declined $36 million for the year. The Bank replaced the loss of these low-cost deposits with higher-cost brokered deposits.

Interest income rose $9 million, or 64%, compared to the prior year. At year end, approximately 33% of the Bank's interest-earning assets had floating rates and carried current market yields. In addition, 66% of the Bank's fixed rate loans at year end are expected to reprice within the next three years. The Bank's strong growth rates combined with ongoing repricing of assets is expected to bring improvement in the Bank's operating performance.

Capital

The Bank's capital position remains strong. In 2023, the Bank had a net loss of $4.3 million. The results were impacted by a $1.75 million loss on an investment in a Signature Bank subordinated debt bond during the March quarter. The core operating loss totaled $1.4 million for the year. Despite these losses, regulatory capital remained strong, falling just $2.6 million during the year to $59.3 million, which is more than $12.0 million higher than needed for the Bank to be "Well-Capitalized."

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Comparison

The Bank reported a net loss of $800,000, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $79,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Core operating loss, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, was $478,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to core earnings of $365,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 2.09% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 2.92% in the fourth quarter of 2022. While the yield on earning assets increased in 2023 over 2022, the decline in customer deposits, the increase in higher-cost wholesale funding, and the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposit accounts in 2023 resulted in the net interest margin compression.

Total interest income increased $1.8 million, or 40%, to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The growth in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans of 51% to $4.9 million. The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 5.79% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 4.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Income on investment securities totaled $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $966,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Interest expense increased $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $3.8 million from $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of Federal Reserve rate hikes. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.19% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 2.05% in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to higher deposit rates paid by the Bank resulting from the increase in market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased $413,000, or 14%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $3.4 million from $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, which was an increase of $190,000, or 9%, over the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to staff additions. The Bank had 62 employees at the end of 2023 compared to 56 at the end of 2022.

Annual Income Statement Comparison

The Bank reported a net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.65) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $364,000, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for 2022. Core operating loss, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, was $1.4 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, compared to core earnings of $1.0 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.

The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 2.22% for 2023 from 2.78% for 2022.

Total interest income increased $9.1 million, or 64%, to $23.2 million for 2023 compared to $14.2 million for 2022. The increase in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans of 77% to $17.1 million. The weighted average yield on average core loans increased to 5.52% for 2023 from 4.11% for 2022. Income on investment securities totaled $4.4 million for 2023 compared to $3.6 million for 2022.

Interest expense increased $10.0 million in 2023 to $12.7 million from $2.7 million in 2022. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.72% for 2023 from 1.10% for 2022.

In addition, the Bank's 2023 annual operating performance was negatively impacted by the $1.75 million loss in the first quarter on the Signature Bank subordinated debt bond which had been purchased in 2020.

Noninterest expense increased in 2023 to $12.9 million from $11.0 million, due in large part to the growth of the Bank and increased personnel to support the growth.

Annual Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $66.1 million from $445.1 million at December 31, 2022 to $511.2 million at December 31, 2023. Core loans increased $61.5 million to $333.7 million at December 31, 2023.

Total deposit balances increased $67.6 million to $460.4 million at December 31, 2023. Customer deposits decreased by a net amount of $36.1 million during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, with an estimated $57.8 million of growth overshadowed by a $93.9 million decline in balances of the 15 top customers. Brokered deposits increased $103.6 million.

Shareholders' equity declined $837,000 to $37.6 million at year end. This decline reflected the combined impact of the $1.75 million charge-off on the Signature Bank subordinated debt bond, the $1.4 million core operating loss and the decrease in the AOCI loss of $2.7 million. The charge-off represented less than 3% of the Bank's regulatory capital. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI") at December 31, 2023 was a loss $17.3 million. The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.

Regulatory Capital

Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.

The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at December 31, 2023:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









12/31/2023









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 59,322

12.70 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 54,913

11.76 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 54,913

10.52 %















Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 47,000

10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 37,000

8.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 26,000

5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $61.5 million, or 23%, to $333.7 million at December 31, 2023. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $136.0 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $469.7 million at year end. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. At December 31, 2023, approximately 51% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification









Percentage of



Quarter Ended

Core Loan Loan Category

12/31/2023

Portfolio Other Construction & Land Development

$ 62,479,933



Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate

98,481,498



Total Commercial Real Estate

160,961,431

48 %









Owner-occupied Real Estate

89,081,870



C&I

82,180,190



Total C&I

171,262,060

51 %









Other Revolving Loans

1,436,482

1 %









Total

$ 333,659,973















Credit Risk

The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share declined from $5.82 at December 31, 2022 to $5.62 at December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $8.58 at December 31, 2023 compared to $9.09 at December 31, 2022.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.5 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity. At December 31, 2023, the Bank had an AOCI loss of $17.3 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

The fixed versus floating rate mix of the Bank's assets and liabilities has resulted in a substantial portion of the liabilities already reflecting increases in market rates whereas loans are repricing more slowly. If current deposit and market rates remain stable, we expect the repricing of our core loan portfolio over the next several quarters will gradually improve the net interest margin.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for loan losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



























Triad Business Bank

















































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



$ Change

% Change





































Assets





























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 33,610,971

$ 30,177,676



$ 3,433,295

11 %





Securities







137,537,443

137,158,352



379,091

0 %





Federal Funds Sold





-

-



-

0 %





































PPP Loans





482,100

848,172



(366,072)

-43 %





Core Loans





333,659,973

272,200,717



61,459,256

23 %





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(3,729,925)

(3,418,841)



(311,084)

-9 %





Loans, Net





330,412,148

269,630,048



60,782,100

23 %





































Other Assets





9,591,119

8,142,741



1,448,378

18 %





Total Assets





$ 511,151,681

$ 445,108,817



$ 66,042,864

15 %





































Liabilities





























Demand Deposits





$ 99,389,815

$ 176,820,321



$ (77,430,506)

-44 %





ICS Reciprocal - Checking



14,204,733

-



14,204,733

100 %





Commercial Operating Accounts

113,594,548

176,820,321



(63,225,773)

-36 %





































Interest-bearing NOW



22,518,830

13,209,174



9,309,656

70 %





































Core MMA & Savings



85,891,021

159,857,410



(73,966,389)

-46 %





ICS Reciprocal - MMA



76,963,368

-



76,963,368

100 %





Total MMA & Savings



162,854,389

159,857,410



2,996,979

2 %





































Core Time Deposits





11,019,913

3,748,773



7,271,140

194 %





CDARS - Reciprocal





10,601,322

3,012,964



7,588,358

252 %





Brokered CDs





139,859,453

36,213,632



103,645,821

286 %





Total Time Deposits



161,480,688

42,975,369



118,505,319

276 %





































Total Deposits





460,448,455

392,862,274



67,586,181

17 %





Other Borrowings





9,000,000

10,000,000



(1,000,000)

-10 %





Federal Funds Purchased



-

-



-

0 %





ACL on Unfunded Commitments



678,444

-



678,444

100 %





Other Liabilities





3,422,078

3,807,240



(385,162)

-10 %





Total Liabilities





473,548,977

406,669,514



66,879,463

16 %





































Shareholders' Equity

























Common Stock





66,692,747

65,824,785



867,962

1 %





Accumulated Deficit





(11,779,488)

(7,334,490)



(4,444,998)

-61 %





Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(17,310,555)

(20,050,992)



2,740,437

14 %





Total Shareholders' Equity



37,602,704

38,439,303



(836,599)

-2 %





































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 511,151,681

$ 445,108,817



$ 66,042,864

15 %





































Shares Outstanding





6,695,121

6,602,984



92,137

1 %





Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.62

$ 5.82



$ (0.20)

-4 %

































































































Triad Business Bank























































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended



























December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



$ Change

% Change





Interest Income





























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 6,854

$ 289,109



$ (282,255)

-98 %





Interest & Fees on Core Loans





17,086,578

9,651,275



7,435,303

77 %





Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



4,444,100

3,570,880



873,220

24 %





Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

1,427,873

584,639



843,234

144 %





Other Interest Income





302,034

84,859



217,175

256 %





Total Interest Income





23,267,439

14,180,762



9,086,677

64 %







































Interest Expense





























Interest on NOW Deposits





729,355

250,955



478,400

191 %





Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



5,664,205

1,798,129



3,866,076

215 %





Interest on Time Deposits





5,258,833

495,824



4,763,009

961 %





Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



169

2,104



(1,935)

-92 %





Interest on Borrowings





752,474

99,704



652,770

655 %





Other Interest Expense





252,775

70,657



182,118

258 %





Total Interest Expense





12,657,811

2,717,373



9,940,438

366 %





Net Interest Income







10,609,628

11,463,389



(853,761)

-7 %







Provision for Credit Losses



2,915,181

1,317,726



1,597,455

121 %





Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

7,694,447

10,145,663



(2,451,216)

-24 %







































Total Noninterest Income





837,921

743,381



94,540

13 %







































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



35,000

(156,156)



191,156

122 %







































Noninterest Expense



























Salaries & Benefits







8,604,883

7,699,839



905,044

12 %





Premises & Equipment





533,857

504,901



28,956

6 %





Total Other Noninterest Expense



3,748,468

2,824,577



923,891

33 %





Total Noninterest Expense





12,887,208

11,029,317



1,857,891

17 %









































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (4,319,840)

(296,429)



(4,023,411)

-1357 %







Income Tax





-

67,244



(67,244)

-100 %







Net Income (Loss)





$ (4,319,840)

$ (363,673)



$ (3,956,167)

-1088 %







































Net Income (Loss) per Share





























Basic







$ (0.65)

$ (0.06)



$ (0.59)

-1079 %







Diluted







$ (0.65)

$ (0.06)



$ (0.59)

-1079 %





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



























Basic







6,653,922

6,602,984



50,938

1 %







Diluted







6,653,922

6,602,984



50,938

1 %







































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (1,404,659)

$ 1,021,297



$ (2,425,956)

-238 %













































































































Triad Business Bank





































































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)











































































Year Ended









Year Ended





















12/31/2023









12/31/2022





























































































Interest









Interest





















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/













Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate



Yield on Average Loans





























Average PPP Loans





$ 644,065

$ 6,854

1.064 %

$ 4,052,156

$ 289,109

7.135 %



Average Core Loans





309,500,851

17,086,578

5.521 %

234,635,751

9,651,275

4.113 %







































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 137,782,738

$ 4,444,100

3.225 %

$ 141,308,899

$ 3,570,880

2.527 %







































Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets

$ 477,415,732

$ 23,267,439

4.874 %

$ 412,658,858

$ 14,180,762

3.436 %







































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 340,428,915

$ 12,657,811

3.718 %

$ 247,277,337

$ 2,717,373

1.099 %







































Net Interest Margin































Interest Income









$ 23,267,439









$ 14,180,762







Interest Expense









12,657,811









2,717,373







Average Earnings Assets



$ 477,415,732









$ 412,658,858











Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 10,609,628

2.222 %





$ 11,463,389

2.778 %







































Loan to Asset Ratio































Loan Balance





$ 334,142,073









$ 273,048,889











Total Assets





511,151,681





65.370 %

445,108,817





61.344 %







































Leverage Ratio































Tier 1 Capital





$ 54,913,259









$ 58,490,295











Average Total Assets



521,794,894





10.524 %

470,154,080





12.441 %







































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 135,959,421









$ 102,576,003











Standby Letters of Credit



186,252









277,240





















































































































































Triad Business Bank























































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended



























December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



$ Change

% Change





Interest Income





























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 1,308

$ 2,267



$ (959)

-42 %





Interest & Fees on Core Loans





4,852,208

3,221,915



1,630,293

51 %





Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,170,658

966,457



204,201

21 %





Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

322,412

356,933



(34,521)

-10 %





Other Interest Income





83,452

46,138



37,314

81 %





Total Interest Income





6,430,038

4,593,710



1,836,328

40 %







































Interest Expense





























Interest on NOW Deposits





233,811

83,153



150,658

181 %





Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,484,151

939,932



544,219

58 %





Interest on Time Deposits





1,829,874

235,806



1,594,068

676 %





Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

-



-

0 %





Interest on Borrowings





223,442

41,303



182,139

441 %





Other Interest Expense





67,927

40,651



27,276

67 %





Total Interest Expense





3,839,205

1,340,845



2,498,360

186 %





Net Interest Income







2,590,833

3,252,865



(662,032)

-20 %







Provision for Credit Losses



322,715

257,515



65,200

25 %





Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

2,268,118

2,995,350



(727,232)

-24 %







































Total Noninterest Income





294,628

162,873



131,755

81 %







































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



6,300

(94,500)



100,800

107 %







































Noninterest Expense



























Salaries & Benefits







2,276,590

2,086,924



189,666

9 %





Premises & Equipment





137,398

111,398



26,000

23 %





Total Other Noninterest Expense



955,551

758,263



197,288

26 %





Total Noninterest Expense





3,369,539

2,956,585



412,954

14 %









































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (800,493)

107,138



(907,631)

-847 %







Income Tax





-

28,338



(28,338)

-100 %







Net Income (Loss)





$ (800,493)

$ 78,800



$ (879,293)

-1116 %







































Net Income (Loss) per Share





























Basic







$ (0.12)

$ 0.01



$ (0.13)

-1102 %







Diluted







$ (0.12)

$ 0.01



$ (0.13)

-1138 %





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



























Basic







6,694,694

6,602,984



91,710

1 %







Diluted







6,694,694

6,842,684



(147,990)

-2 %







































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (477,778)

$ 364,653



$ (842,431)

-231 %













































































































Triad Business Bank





































































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)











































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended





















12/31/2023









12/31/2022





























































































Interest









Interest





















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/













Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate



Yield on Average Loans





























Average PPP Loans





$ 511,640

$ 1,308

1.014 %

$ 877,145

$ 2,267

1.025 %



Average Core Loans





332,616,444

4,852,208

5.788 %

266,727,991

3,221,915

4.792 %







































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 134,652,018

$ 1,170,658

3.449 %

$ 135,664,230

$ 966,457

2.826 %







































Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets

$ 492,038,846

$ 6,430,038

5.185 %

$ 442,777,435

$ 4,593,710

4.116 %







































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 363,885,127

$ 3,839,205

4.186 %

$ 259,707,088

$ 1,340,845

2.048 %







































Net Interest Margin































Interest Income









$ 6,430,038









$ 4,593,710







Interest Expense









3,839,205









1,340,845







Average Earnings Assets



$ 492,038,846









$ 442,777,435











Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



$ 2,590,833

2.089 %





$ 3,252,865

2.915 %







































Loan to Asset Ratio































Loan Balance





$ 334,142,073









$ 273,048,889











Total Assets





511,151,681





65.370 %

445,108,817





61.344 %







































Leverage Ratio































Tier 1 Capital





$ 54,913,259









$ 58,490,295











Average Total Assets



521,794,894





10.524 %

470,154,080





12.441 %







































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 135,959,421









$ 102,576,003











Standby Letters of Credit



186,252









277,240

















































































































































Triad Business Bank



















































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







































Assets































Cash & Due from Banks



$ 33,610,971

$ 28,774,582

$ 52,211,693

$ 41,939,297

$ 30,177,676





Securities







137,537,443

135,448,032

139,889,880

136,775,960

137,158,352





Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-







































PPP Loans





482,100

563,558

644,855

767,312

848,172





Core Loans





333,659,973

328,391,061

315,566,125

300,203,024

272,200,717





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

(3,729,925)

(3,738,836)

(3,509,593)

(3,354,606)

(3,418,841)





Loans, Net





330,412,148

325,215,783

312,701,387

297,615,730

269,630,048







































Other Assets





9,591,119

8,845,602

8,296,216

8,598,657

8,142,741





Total Assets





$ 511,151,681

$ 498,283,999

$ 513,099,176

$ 484,929,644

$ 445,108,817







































Liabilities































Demand Deposits





$ 99,389,815

$ 101,103,791

$ 104,796,822

$ 106,109,354

$ 176,820,321





ICS Reciprocal - Checking



14,204,733

11,241,300

29,689,563

26,977,867

-





Commercial Operating Accounts

113,594,548

112,345,091

134,486,385

133,087,221

176,820,321







































Interest-bearing NOW



22,518,830

20,914,221

19,885,942

5,468,207

13,209,174







































Core MMA & Savings



85,891,021

95,161,537

95,250,866

169,575,165

159,857,410





ICS Reciprocal - MMA



76,963,368

73,887,703

78,325,692

20,430,098

-





Total MMA & Savings



162,854,389

169,049,240

173,576,558

190,005,263

159,857,410







































Core Time Deposits





11,019,913

10,598,293

9,541,015

7,421,530

3,748,773





CDARS - Reciprocal





10,601,322

9,555,900

10,343,801

5,746,927

3,012,964





Brokered CDs





139,859,453

129,584,145

120,201,839

87,165,000

36,213,632





Total Time Deposits



161,480,688

149,738,338

140,086,655

100,333,457

42,975,369







































Total Deposits





460,448,455

452,046,890

468,035,540

428,894,148

392,862,274





Other Borrowings





9,000,000

9,000,000

5,000,000

15,000,000

10,000,000





Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

-

-

-





ACL on Unfunded Commitments



678,444

647,068

620,519

700,980

-





Other Liabilities





3,422,078

2,750,602

2,803,124

2,435,003

3,807,240





Total Liabilities





473,548,977

464,444,560

476,459,183

447,030,131

406,669,514







































Shareholders' Equity



























Common Stock





66,692,747

66,448,450

66,206,484

66,037,467

65,824,785





Accumulated Deficit





(11,779,488)

(10,978,995)

(10,320,428)

(9,884,175)

(7,334,490)





Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(17,310,555)

(21,630,016)

(19,246,063)

(18,253,779)

(20,050,992)





Total Shareholders' Equity



37,602,704

33,839,439

36,639,993

37,899,513

38,439,303







































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 511,151,681

$ 498,283,999

$ 513,099,176

$ 484,929,644

$ 445,108,817







































Shares Outstanding





6,695,121

6,693,965

6,693,965

6,602,984

6,602,984





Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.62

$ 5.06

$ 5.47

$ 5.74

$ 5.82





































































































Triad Business Bank

























































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

For Three Months Ended

















December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022





Interest Income































Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 1,308

$ 1,514

$ 2,016

$ 2,017

$ 2,267





Interest & Fees on Core Loans





4,852,208

4,546,056

4,154,484

3,533,828

3,221,915





Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



1,170,658

1,171,364

1,090,464

1,011,613

966,457





Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

322,412

405,520

391,371

308,571

356,933





Other Interest Income





83,452

82,167

76,387

60,029

46,138





Total Interest Income





6,430,038

6,206,621

5,714,722

4,916,058

4,593,710









































Interest Expense































Interest on NOW Deposits





233,811

217,879

184,372

93,294

83,153





Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



1,484,151

1,508,522

1,329,486

1,342,045

939,932





Interest on Time Deposits





1,829,874

1,608,518

1,228,575

591,865

235,806





Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

170

-

-





Interest on Borrowings





223,442

161,457

187,215

180,360

41,303





Other Interest Expense





67,927

67,359

62,970

54,519

40,651





Total Interest Expense





3,839,205

3,563,735

2,992,788

2,262,083

1,340,845





Net Interest Income







2,590,833

2,642,886

2,721,934

2,653,975

3,252,865







Provision for Credit Losses



322,715

255,792

74,526

2,262,148

257,515





Net Interest Income After Provision for CL

2,268,118

2,387,094

2,647,408

391,827

2,995,350









































Total Noninterest Income





294,628

185,914

163,673

193,706

162,873









































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



6,300

(2,800)

4,200

27,300

(94,500)









































Noninterest Expense





























Salaries & Benefits







2,276,590

2,155,982

2,110,577

2,061,734

2,086,924





Premises & Equipment





137,398

125,426

135,379

135,654

111,398





Total Other Noninterest Expense



955,551

947,367

1,005,578

839,972

758,263





Total Noninterest Expense





3,369,539

3,228,775

3,251,534

3,037,360

2,956,585











































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (800,493)

(658,567)

(436,253)

(2,424,527)

107,138







Income Tax





-

-

-

-

28,338







Net Income (Loss)





$ (800,493)

$ (658,567)

$ (436,253)

$ (2,424,527)

$ 78,800









































Net Income (Loss) per Share































Basic







$ (0.12)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.37)

$ 0.01







Diluted







$ (0.12)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.37)

$ 0.01





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding





























Basic







6,694,694

6,693,965

6,622,596

6,602,984

6,602,984







Diluted







6,694,694

6,693,965

6,622,596

6,602,984

6,842,684









































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ (477,778)

$ (402,775)

$ (361,727)

$ (162,379)

$ 364,653

































































































































Triad Business Bank





































































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)









































































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended













12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

































































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio



Actual

















































(dollars in thousands)



































































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 59,322

12.70 %

$ 59,855

12.89 %

$ 60,017

13.41 %

$ 60,210

14.03 %

$ 61,909

15.45 %























































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 54,913

11.76 %

$ 55,469

11.94 %

$ 55,886

12.48 %

$ 56,154

13.09 %

$ 58,490

14.60 %























































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 54,913

10.52 %

$ 55,469

10.76 %

$ 55,886

11.11 %

$ 56,154

11.73 %

$ 58,490

12.44 %











































































































Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under











































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions











































(dollars in thousands)



































































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 47,000

10.00 %

$ 46,000

10.00 %

$ 45,000

10.00 %

$ 43,000

10.00 %

$ 40,000

10.00 %























































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 37,000

8.00 %

$ 37,000

8.00 %

$ 36,000

8.00 %

$ 34,000

8.00 %

$ 32,000

8.00 %























































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 26,000

5.00 %

$ 26,000

5.00 %

$ 25,000

5.00 %

$ 24,000

5.00 %

$ 24,000

5.00 %





































































































































































































































Triad Business Bank





















































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)



















































Tangible Book Value

























































Actual

12/31/2023

Non-GAAP

12/31/2023







Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 37,602,704

$ 37,602,704







Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-

2,520,577







Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-

17,310,555







Adjusted Shareholders' Equity







$ 37,602,704

$ 57,433,836



































































Shares Outstanding









6,695,121

6,695,121







Tangible Book Value per Share







$ 5.62

$ 8.58



































































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$ 2.96





































During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable



evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation



allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2023 had



there been no valuation allowance at that date.

















































Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value



will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other



comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.











































Pre-provision Income (Loss)





































































Qtr Ended

12/31/2023

Qtr Ended

12/31/2022







Income (Loss) Before Income Tax







$ (800,493)

$ 107,138







Provision for Loan Losses









322,715

257,515







Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)

$ (477,778)

$ 364,653





































The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.























































































SOURCE Triad Business Bank