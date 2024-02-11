In week 6 ATX TR lost 2,33 percent to 7451,4 points, year to date now 2,16 percent under water, Best stock in the Private Investor Relations Universe with 37 titels were Pierer Mobility and AT&S. News came from FACC, Valneva, Strabag, Marinomed, Verbund and Immofinanz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -2,33% to 7.451,4 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -2,16%. Up to now there were 15 days with a positive and 14 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,77% away, from the low 1,01%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2024 is Thursday with 0,13%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,46%. These are the best-performers this week: Pierer Mobility 8,16% in front of AT&S 3,49% and RHI Magnesita 3,47%. And the following stocks performed worst: Verbund ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...