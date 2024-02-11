Strabag: The Management Board of Strabag SE announces that, based on today's internal evaluation of all information, the EBIT margin for 2023 is expected to be close to 5 %. This represents an increase on the previously forecast EBIT margin as well as higher earnings than expected for the 2023 financial year. At around € 19 billion, the output volume in 2023 will increase as expected compared to the previous year's figure of € 17.7 billion. The increased guidance is due to positive influences on earnings resulting from the strong market positions in the North + West segment.Strabag: weekly performance: 2.37% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (06/02/2024)

