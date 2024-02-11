Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 11.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C3D0 | ISIN: AU000000SUH8 | Ticker-Symbol: NK4
Stuttgart
09.02.24
08:15 Uhr
0,027 Euro
-0,007
-19,40 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING
SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED0,027-19,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.