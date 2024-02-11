Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG has enrolled the first patient in a clinical study to investigate the lubricating properties of Carragelose eye drops in patients diagnosed with mild to moderate dry eye disease. While the product holds a valid certification under the Medical Device Directive (MDD), the study supports the switch to the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR). Carragelose eye drops are planned to launch in Austria in 2024. Furthermore, a business development process for partnering the product outside of Austria is in full swing. Next to the eye drops, also the launch of the allergen-blocking Carragelose nasal spray is planned for 2024. Marinomed has published clinical data demonstrating the effectiveness of Carragelose in the prophylactic treatment of allergic rhinitis ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...