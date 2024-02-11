Immofinanz: Real estate company Immofinanz has successfully closed the sale of the Grand Center Zagreb office property to a Croatian real estate company. "The sale of this office property in Zagreb shows that we are also making very good progress in the optimisation of our portfolio in the current market environment. In line with our strategy and focus on value creation, the proceeds will be invested in the expansion of our innovative office solutions and retail properties in our core markets", explained Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board.Immofinanz: weekly performance: 0.23% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (09/02/2024)

