Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2024) - LinkDaddy has developed a "done-for-you" (DFY) SEO service that combines traditional SEO, backlinking, social media marketing, content creation, and continuous monitoring to obtain links from high-domain-authority websites, which can be used to organically influence search engine discoverability.

The DFY service is particularly aimed at time-limited company owners who lack the expertise for the necessary digital legwork required to mount an SEO campaign. "Most business owners don't have the patience and time to keep pace with Google's constant algorithm changes. But we do, and this ensures that the campaigns we launch for our clients adhere to the latest ranking guidelines," LinkDaddy founder Tony Peacock said.

With over eight years on the market, LinkDaddy has built a solid reputation for enhancing businesses' online visibility through sound SEO practices, such as building high-quality backlinks. "These clickable weblinks on external sites, blogs, and listings drive traffic to the business' website and create a level of authenticity favored by search engine algorithms," Mr. Peacock explained. "Webpages with the highest number of backlinks, therefore, organically rise to the top of search results."

While backlinks provide the core of their DFY SEO service, LinkDaddy also includes the development of content. Negating the need for an in-house creative team, LinkDaddy's DFY offers cost savings by providing engaging content that is not only customized to the business but focused on filling the gaps identified by SEO audits.

Subscribers to the new DFY service will receive monthly updates from a dedicated SEO expert assigned to their account. This will help businesses chart the performance of campaigns and garner insights that can be used to enhance future SEO efforts.

