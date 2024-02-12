The residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural solar installer files for bankruptcy amid troubled macroeconomic conditions for distributed solar nationwide.From pv magazine USA Solar installer Sunworks (SUNW) has filed for bankruptcy with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), submitting an 8-K filing on February 5, 2024. The company has been in business for over 20 years, installing over 27,405 solar installations, adding over 224 MW of distributed solar energy to the grid nationwide. The company operates in major rooftop solar markets including California, Texas, the Southwest, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...