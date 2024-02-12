Anzeige
Montag, 12.02.2024

GlobeNewswire
12.02.2024 | 08:10
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 07/2024

PERIOD    COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.03.2024                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  05.02.2024 - Snaige SNG1LTO1          Takeover offer    VLN  
   18.02.2024                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.02.2024 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.02.2024 Banga Ltd BANGA060025FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.02.2024 Coop Pank CPA           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.02.2024 - Eleving Group ELEV         Interim report, 12  RIG  
   18.02.2024                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.02.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T         Sales figures    TLN  
   18.02.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.02.2024 LITGRID LGD1L           Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.02.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGB039026D            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.02.2024 LHV Group LHV           Financial forecast  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.02.2024 LHV Group LHV           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.02.2024 Hepsor HPR1T            Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Interim report, 12  TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHC        months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2024 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T          Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI         Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.02.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Investors event   TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.02.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033A        Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.02.2024                   Trading holiday   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.02.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
