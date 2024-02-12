Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 07/2024

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2024 - Snaige SNG1LTO1 Takeover offer VLN 18.02.2024 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2024 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2024 Banga Ltd BANGA060025FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2024 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2024 - Eleving Group ELEV Interim report, 12 RIG 18.02.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 18.02.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2024 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB039026D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.02.2024 LHV Group LHV Financial forecast TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.02.2024 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2024 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 12 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / Investors event TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2024 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.02.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 12 TLN months For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.