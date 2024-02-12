Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.02.2024

The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.02.2024



Das Instrument QE2 CA42805F1053 HERTZ LITHIUM INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.02.2024

The instrument QE2 CA42805F1053 HERTZ LITHIUM INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.02.2024

