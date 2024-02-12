Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: ATX in week 6 again under water, top in Private Investor Relations Universe were Pierer Mobility and AT&SWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. In week 6 ATX lost 2,33 percent to 3358 points, year to date now 2,16 percent under water, Best stock in the Private Investor Relations Universe with 37 equities were Pierer Mobility and AT&S. News came from FACC, Valneva, Strabag, Marinomed, Verbund ...

