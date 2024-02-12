As rooftop solar racks up records in Australia, price cannibalization has resulted in a "struggling" large-scale market segment. Bruce Mountain, head of the University of Victoria's Energy Policy Centre, says that increasingly depressed wholesale electricity prices during the day are squeezing out big PV.From pv magazine Australia There's no doubting that Australian rooftop solar installations are on a tear and showing few signs of letting up. Green Energy Markets' data show that rooftop installations grew 14% to 3.14 GW in 2023 - only 65 MW less than 2021, the record-setting year for rooftop ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...