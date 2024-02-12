Concept Reply, a company within the Reply Group specialising in IoT innovation, has expanded the capabilities of its Test Automation Framework to include the validation of electric vehicle charging systems. Using digital models (digital twins) integrated into the proprietary test cycle automation framework, Concept Reply's solution allows for the measurement of reliability, efficiency, and safety levels of charging stations by simulating complex scenarios in a controlled virtual environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212429452/en/

Reply's Global Test Automation Center is reshaping the landscape of EV charging testing with its end-to-end Test Automation Framework. Implemented at the Global Test Automation Center, Reply's laboratory specialising in the automation of product and service tests, the new Test Automation Framework for charging systems provides 360-degree monitoring of all touchpoints connected to the charging station. (Photo: Business Wire)

Implemented at the Global Test Automation Center, Reply's laboratory specialising in the automation of product and service tests, the new Test Automation Framework for charging systems provides 360-degree monitoring of all touchpoints connected to the charging station. This includes web portals, mobile applications, charging stations, and electric vehicle simulators. With the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the framework not only implements standard end-to-end testing functions but also includes specific scenarios to verify interactions between various components and devices in a complex outdoor ecosystem managed by multiple entities.

The progressive transformation of the transport ecosystem towards smart mobility models and V2X scenarios is leading to a rapid increase in installed charging stations. This necessitates operators of sustainable mobility to provide services that are not only user-friendly but increasingly reliable and secure. In this scenario, digital competencies are crucial for managing both charging infrastructures and vehicles

Reply supports companies involved in the entire new mobility supply chain by developing new application architectures to support the development of infrastructure and charging processes. This includes the creation of innovative systems enabling new models of energy flexibility, such as vehicle-to-home, vehicle-to-grid, microgrid, and energy community management.

Concept Reply's framework is designed to enable automakers, electric utility operators, and stakeholders to rigorously verify the compatibility of charging devices, both public and private, with various EV models and communication protocols. Through tests that assess performance on multiple levels, such as power, vehicle types, and environmental factors, the framework ensures continuity in interactions between vehicles and charging stations, ensuring quality services and reliability in the products offered.

To learn more about Test Automation Framework for Charging System Validation and Reply's quality engineering expertise, visit www.reply.com/en/quality-engineering.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Concept Reply

Concept Reply specializes in the research, development, and validation of innovative solutions in the IoT (Internet of Things) field. Today, we are recognized as a center of expertise and excellence in Testing and Quality Assurance, and include a Business Unit that specializes in this service. Thanks to our laboratories and to an international team of professionals specializing in the QA and Validation fields, we are able to offer companies end-to-end support for the validation of products and services, while also optimizing costs and time-to-market. www.concept.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212429452/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Aaron Miani

a.miani@reply.com

Tel. +44 (0)7769 158787