Claranova reported a small increase in H124 revenue on a constant currency (cc) basis, as good growth in Avanquest and myDevices offset lower revenue in the larger PlanetArt division. Management expects H124 EBITDA to be at least 50% higher year-on-year (with growth in all divisions), highlighting the focus on profitability over growth. We maintain our EBITDA and EPS forecasts pending H124 results on 20 March.

