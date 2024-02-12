Scientists from Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have conceived a new experimental setup to conduct hail impact tests for photovoltaic modules. The first tests showed that monocrystalline panels lose less efficiency than their polycrystalline counterparts with the same number of busbars.An international research team has developed a new experimental setup to conduct hail impact tests for solar modules. The setup consists of an air compressor, pressure chamber, launcher barrel, and ice ball speed measuring apparatus. The latter is based on an adjustable barrel, and solenoid valve ensuring precise ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...