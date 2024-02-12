LG has developed two versions of its new enblock E storage system, each with usable energy capacities of 12.4 kWh and 15.5 kWh. It says the two models, sized at 451 mm x 330 mm, can be easily deployed in small spaces.South Korean conglomerate LG has unveiled a new storage system for residential applications. The enblock E system is available in two versions, with usable energy capacities of 12.4 kWh and 15.5 kW. "With just a few millimeters required on each side, the storage cabinet is not limited in any way when it comes to installation," the company said in a statement. "Thanks to the IP55 protection ...

