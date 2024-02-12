Swiss hydropower company Engadiner Kraftwerke said the new PV system went into service in the Swiss Canton of Graubunden to generate 230,000 kWh per annum. The array utilizes solar modules provided by Lithuanian manufacturer Solitek.Engadiner Kraftwerke recently commissioned a 201 kW PV system on a retaining wall next to its Punt dal Gall hydropower dam on Lake Livigno in the Swiss Canton of Graubunden. The system, which is using Lithuanian-based Solitek modules, is expected to generate 230,000 kWh into the local grid. Solitek's Swiss engineering partner, Reech AG, designed the mounting system ...

