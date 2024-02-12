RIYADH, Feb 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 24th edition of the CFO Leadership Summit is set to unite financial luminaries and industry leaders on February 14th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Themed "Growth Strategies for the Forward-Thinking CFO," the summit aims to be a cornerstone event for finance professionals navigating the evolving financial landscape.Beyond thought-provoking conversations and networking opportunities, the 24th CFO Summit will unveil the CFO 50 winners. This initiative, "Honoring CFOs by Delivering Financial Excellence," recognises finance executives displaying unmatched commitment and brilliance in their roles.The CFO Leadership Summit compiles the annual CFO 50 list by considering nominations, direct applications, information from an extensive database, insightful interviews, scrutiny of company websites, and other publicly available sources. These selected CFOs, distinguished by their passion and unwavering commitment, collectively contribute significantly to shaping the financial landscape.Exito Media Concepts, the force behind the CFO Summit, takes pride in facilitating this platform for learning, collaboration, and celebration. Join the summit on February 14th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as it embarks on a journey to explore and pay tribute to outstanding finance leaders shaping the financial excellence landscape.Esteemed CFO list:1. Mahmoud Hamoud, CFO, Abunayyan Holding2. Atif Mirza, Head of Finance / CFO, Airbus Saudi Ltd3. Fahad Al-Aslami, Group Chief Financial Officer, Al Akaria4. Dr.Mohammed Nasser, CFO, Al Haytham Mining Company5. Rishad Ismail, Finance Director, Al Rashid Trading & Contracting Company6. Mohamed Helal, Group CFO (Senior Vice President SVP), Al Watania For Industries7. Banan Duraidi, CFO, ALAQTAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT8. Muhammad Anis Younus, Chief Financial Officer, AlFadhili Field Housing for Real Estate Development Company9. Faker Helali, Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), Alfanar10. Muhammad Salman, CFO, Almunajem Foods Company11. Hassan Elaraby, Acting CFO, Alpha Star Aviation Services12. Rehan Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer (Fin, Ops & BD/SA), Arabio - Arab Company for Pharmaceutical Products13. Ali Al-Ajroush, Director - Group Treasurer, ARASCO14. Ahmad brghleh, VP Finance, Bahra cable15. Muddasir Farooq, CFO, Barns16. Awaiz Patni, Group CFO, Bugshan Investment17. Khaja Khan, CFO, EG&G Middle East18. Abdelhamed Khorshed, Finance Director, El Seif Operation and Maintenance19. Shehzad Iqbal, VP Finance, Flynas20. Sudheesh Kumar, CFO, Fursan Travel Group21. Tamer Alsayed, CFO, Future Investment Initiative22. Mahmoud Abu Dawas, Director - Finance, Gilead Sciences23. Basem Waheed, CFO, Golden Chicken Company24. Malik Farooq Ahmed, Group CFO, Hadia Abdul Latif Jameel Group25. Ahmed Mohamed Ezzat, Chief Financial Officer, Impact 4626. Samir DERBAS, Group CFO, Madr Investment27. Zia Mustafa, CFO, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group.28. Abdul Bari, CFO, Mowah CO29. Hassan AQROUQ, VP of Finance - CFO, NADEC Foods30. Ibrahim Al Jasir, CFO, NWC31. Haitham Alzaher, Treasury Director, NWC32. Ahmed Dawoud, CFO, PepsiCo33. Ozgur Oncu, Group CFO, Petromin Corporation34. Ismail Radwan, Senior Director for Economics and Investment Strategy, Public Investment Fund35. Ronald Michel Gharib, CFO/CCO, RATP Dev36. Ahmad D ALShubbar, CFO, Rawabi Holding group37. Haitham Aljamrah, CFO, REM Refuge Equipment MFG. Holding Co.38. Yousry Edris, CFO, Rowad THC39. Mohamed Ayad, CFO, Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed & Sons Co.40. Ahmed Eltohamy, CFO, Saudi amad for airport services41. Abdullah Mohammed Alrashed, CFO & Head of delegation team (PBC) in The World Intellectual Property Organization's, Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property42. Saud Alquraini, Director of Financial Control & Reporting, Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Organization43. Alaa Alsheekh Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer, Signify44. Mobeen faisal, Head of finance & controlling, Sulzer Saudi pump45. AL Fawaz, CFO, TASNEE46. Amjad Alawneh, CFO, Theeb rent a Car47. Karim Mahmoud Hassan, Chief Financial Officer, Thimar Aloqailat Trading Company48. Ayoob Aloshan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tourism Development Fund49. Walli Ullah Hassan, CFO, Trading and Development Partnership50. Mohammed Siraj, CFO, Zajil ExpressAnticipate a dynamic agenda at the CFO Leadership Summit, featuring engaging topics such as:- Harmonizing Short-Term and Long-Term Business Objectives - Exploring the Dynamic between CEOs and CFOs- Adapting to the New Environment - Deciphering Implications for CFOs- Bridging the Divide - Ensuring Effectual Business Collaboration- Capital in Flux - CFOs Spearheading Innovation in Financial Digitalization- Mastery in Strategic Investments - Identifying Optimal Investments for Sustainable CFO Growth, and many more exciting discussions!For more information about the CFO Summit and to register, please visit: CFOleadershipsummit/ksa.comAbout ExitoExito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Contact:
Kasturi Nayak,
Sr. Executive
Marketing Team,
kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com
Exito Media Concepts
Source: Exito