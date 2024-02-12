Anzeige
Montag, 12.02.2024

WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Frankfurt
12.02.24
08:08 Uhr
0,024 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.02.2024 | 12:00
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

CEO Dealings - Market Share Purchase

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased on 09 February 2024 100,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.027 each.

Following this purchase, Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 14,129,105 shares representing 5.78% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 100,000 shares at £0.027 per share on 09 February 2024.

1.Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameFady Khallouf
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification of purchase of shares
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCadogan Energy Solutions plc
b)LEI213800JIBKL29FAK1213
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary shares of 3 pence eachGB00B12WC938
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)£0.027 100,000
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

100,000

£0.027

e)Date of the transaction09 February 2024
f)Place of the transactionBank transaction

