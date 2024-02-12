Agronomics Limited Announces Capital Markets Portfolio Company Presentations

Capital Markets Portfolio Company Presentation Series

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Agronomics (LON:ANIC), a leading listed company in cellular agriculture, is pleased to announce it will be hosting a Capital Markets Investor Presentation series.

The series will comprise individual presentations from industry-leading companies within the cell culture and precision fermentation sector within the Agronomics portfolio. For each presentation, the portfolio company's management team will provide in-depth insight into the purpose, market demand, technical milestones and growth strategy of the company, together with a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. The Company expects a presentation to be held, on average, every eight weeks.

The first presentation will be held with the senior management team at Meatly on 28 February 2024, at 15:00 GMT.

Agronomics invested £1.2 million into Meatly since its inception, and which is currently carried at £4.96 million. This position accounts for approximately 3% of Agronomics' last published Net Asset Value (31/12/23). Agronomics has an equity ownership of 40.7% on a fully diluted basis.

Meatly aims to develop the first-ever cultivated meat products for the £80 billion pet food industry. The company is creating pet food that is healthy, ethical, and sustainable. Its groundbreaking product is free from antibiotics and steroids. To date, the company continues to set new benchmarks for the industry reducing costs and scaling production in record time. To date, it has removed all animal components from the manufacturing process, has developed prototype products, and built relationships with leading pet food manufacturers and retailers. It has begun feeding trials and aims to release its product in the UK in H1 2024.

Attendees are able to register for the event using the following link ( https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rsloZoXGS9qmMy5ZMOZoyw#/registration). After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Agronomics

Agronomics is a leading listed alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture including precision fermentation and cultivated meat. The Company has established a portfolio of over 20 companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to secure minority stakes in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage. This disruption will decouple supply chains from the environment and animals, as well as being fundamental to feeding the world's expanding population. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

About Cellular Agriculture

We define cellular agriculture as the direct production of agricultural commodities from living cells or single-celled organisms in a process completely disconnected from conventional agriculture. This encompasses cell culture, including cultivated meat and seafood, fermentation - including biomass and precision fermentation, and enabling technologies, such as novel bioreactor designs and low-cost growth factor methodologies to support the first two categories. These enabling technologies aim to provide more efficient methods for the development of cellular agriculture products, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, antibiotic requirements, land use, water use, energy use, improving animal welfare, and mitigating climate change.

