Atlas Lithium management to share lithium project progress at BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference taking place February 25-28, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida

Atlas Lithium CEO Marc Fogassa to present the company's growth story at the Brazil Day during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2024 convention taking place March 3-6 in Toronto

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce its participation in two premier mining events. As Atlas Lithium prepares for the transition from exploration into production of sustainable lithium concentrate later this year, these prominent events will provide an opportunity to showcase the considerable progress the Company has achieved.

First, Atlas Lithium management will attend the 33rd Annual BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference, taking place February 25-28, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. The Atlas Lithium team will be holding meetings with institutional investors to update them on the Company's progress as it advances its flagship lithium project in Brazil towards expected initial production in Q4 2024.

Additionally, Atlas Lithium CEO Marc Fogassa has been invited to present at the Brazil Day event being held at the Toronto Stock Exchange during the annual PDAC Convention taking place March 3-6, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. As the world's leading mineral exploration and mining event, the 2024 PDAC Convention is expected to attract over 30,000 attendees. Mr. Fogassa's presentation at PDAC will allow him to directly address an international audience and detail the Company's hard-rock lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley.

"Both the BMO Conference and PDAC represent unique opportunities for Atlas Lithium to showcase how our Company is positioned to responsibly supply the high-quality lithium concentrate critical for the global energy transition," said Marc Fogassa, CEO and Chairman of Atlas Lithium. "We look forward to sharing our progress and growth plans."

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a well-known lithium district in the state of Minas Gerais. In addition, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for other battery and critical metals including copper, graphite, nickel, rare earths, and titanium. The Company also owns equity stakes in Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) (gold and quartzite).

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report and in Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 20, 2023. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

