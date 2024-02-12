Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Donates Cool Laser Therapy Technology to Aid in Research and Development of a Treatment for Parkinson's Disease

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light and/or radiation activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDCs") for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, donated two Theralase® TLC-2400 Cool Laser Therapy ("CLT") systems to the University of Windsor to aid in the research and development of a novel treatment for patients suffering from Parkinson's Disease ("Parkinson's").

Theralase® is working in collaboration with researchers at the University of Windsor, Faculty of Human Kinetics and a Windsor based chiropractor to conduct a groundbreaking clinical study into how Theralase® CLT can be used as a treatment for Parkinson's. Theralase®'s CLT, with its super-pulsed laser technology, is one of the few technologies in the world able to non-invasively penetrate the human skull, promoting anti-inflammatory responses and stimulating neurons to promote healing from this deadly disease.

"We're excited to begin the very first randomized placebo-controlled study on laser light therapy in Parkinson's patients," said kinesiology professor Anthony Bain, who is leading the clinical study together with professors Sean Horton, Paula van Wyk, Chad Sutherland and Windsor-based chiropractor Dr. Luigi Albano of Walkerville Chiropractic. Dr. Bain went on to say, "We are especially grateful to be collaborating with Theralase® on the project and for their generous donation of the CLT technology."

CLT is a very promising therapy, Dr. Bain added, stating, "Preliminary studies and animal experiments exploring the use of CLT in Parkinson's have demonstrated positive outcomes, including potential improvements in motor function and a significant reduction in symptoms."

Parkinson's is a neurological disorder in which the brain loses its ability to control movement. The first symptom is usually tremors, but as the disease progresses, people with Parkinson's may struggle with walking, talking, memory loss, chronic pain, fatigue, depression, anxiety, loss of the sense of smell and other non-motor impairments.

Approximately, one million people in North America and 10 million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson's with nearly 90,000 individuals diagnosed annually in the United States according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

According to a study by the Lewin Group, supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Parkinson's Foundation, about $USD 25.4 billion was spent in the U.S. each year (2017), on direct medical costs of Parkinson's and another $26.5 billion was lost in missed work, lost wages, early forced retirement and family caregiver time.

If expansion is made to the most common human neurological diseases in North America, the number of afflicted individuals balloons to over 7 million, with no known cure, and an astounding estimated cost to American society of nearly $USD 800 billion in 2014 dollars reported by ScienceDaily (2017).

Dr. Luigi Albano, President of Walkerville Chiropractic stated, "In the patients that I have treated in the clinical study to date, I and the patients themselves have seen significant improvements in their Parkinson's symptoms after only a short number of treatments. CLT is non-invasive, highly effective and has no side effects. The Theralase® CLT technology has been a godsend to these patients faced with no known cure for their disease."

Dr. Anthony Bain, designer of the clinical study and University of Windsor professor stated, "The primary objective of a double blind randomized controlled clinical study is to remove bias from patients and practitioners by masking whether the patient is treated with a true Theralase® TLC-2000 CLT system or placebo (Theralase® TLC-2000 CLT system with the laser diodes operating at zero or close to zero power output). This clinical data will allow us to scientifically and clinically determine the impact that Theralase® CLT is making on this deadly disease."

Dr. Arkady Mandel, Chief Scientific Officer at Theralase® stated, "I am not surprised by the impact that the Theralase® CLT technology is having on these Parkinson's patients. After decades of research into Theralase® CLT technology, the technology is very well suited to implement a multitargeted therapeutic approach; specifically: normalizing microglia activity, reducing neuroinflammation, modulating immune responses and promoting neuroprotection. This helps transform Parkinson's vicious cycle of neurodegeneration / neuroinflammation and as result significantly improves the quality of life of patients with Parkinson's. I look forward to successfully completing the clinical study to allow widespread adoption of this highly effective technology worldwide."

Roger DuMoulin-White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theralase® stated, "Theralase® is delighted to donate our CLT technology to such a worthy cause as researching and developing a treatment for patients suffering from the symptoms of Parkinson's. Theralase® is extremely encouraged by the recent results obtained by Dr. Albano, demonstrating remarkable improvements in Parkinson's symptoms with a significant reduction in tremors and dramatic increase in the ability of patients to ambulate and perform tasks that most of us take for granted. Our hope is that this research brings widespread adoption of Theralase® technology across the world for the benefit of all Parkinson's patients."

To view a recent article on Theralase®'s CLT donation, please click; Donation of lasers aids research into Parkinson's disease | DailyNews (uwindsor.ca)

