Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BK31 | ISIN: CA2929491041 | Ticker-Symbol: 3E4
Tradegate
07.02.24
20:01 Uhr
25,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,20014:35
25,00025,20009:25
PR Newswire
12.02.2024 | 13:36
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enghouse Systems Limited: Enghouse Completes Acquisition of Mediasite

Enghouse Expands Footprint in Japan and Penetration of Education & Event Markets

MARKHAM, ON and MADISON, Wis., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse SystemsLimited (TSX: ENGH) today announced it has successfully completed its acquisition of the Mediasite SaaS video recording and streaming business from Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC: SOFO).

The acquisition was completed under the terms of a previously announced agreement dated January 4, 2024. The addition of Mediasite expands Enghouse's footprint in the Japanese market and suite of SaaS video software solutions. It will also increase Enghouse's penetration of the education and event enterprise sectors.

Mediasite will be integrated with Enghouse's Interactive Management Group, which includes its video products. Mediasite's comprehensive product suite includes video recording, streaming and event enterprise solutions. These products have been deployed internationally, with a strong focus on private corporations, educational and health care organizations and government entities.

"Mediasite's powerful event video recording solution complements our enterprise video suite of products and allows us to increase our presence in the Japanese market," said Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO of Enghouse. "This acquisition also strengthens our video product offering in the education and event sectors. We are very pleased to welcome Mediasite's customers, employees and partners to Enghouse."

"Enghouse's expertise in complementary video communication solutions makes it ideal to acquire the Mediasite business," said Sonic Foundry's Joe Mozden, Jr. "Enghouse is well positioned to expand that business and serve the needs of our long-term customer base."

About Enghouse Systems Ltd.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information, please visit www.enghouse.com.

Media Contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, investor@enghouse.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enghouse-completes-acquisition-of-mediasite-302059204.html

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.