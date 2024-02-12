Edison Investment Research Limited

Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has released a trading update for the three months to 31 December 2023 (Q424). The quarterly DPS was fully covered by unaudited EPRA earnings and was in line with the full year target of at least 5.5p; at the current share price the target DPS reflects a yield of 8%.

CREI's 8.0% prospective dividend yield compares with a 4.1% yield on the 10-year UK gilt. The discount to Q324 unaudited Q324 NAV is 26%.

