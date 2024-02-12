BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Recruits Sally Gutierrez, Former EPA Senior Advisor, for the Board of its Water Equipment and PFAS Solutions Company

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced that retired career senior executive at the US Environmental Protection Agency Sally Gutierrez has joined the board of directors of its subsidiary BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. Ms. Gutierrez will bring over thirty years of experience developing water regulations at the state and federal level to the BioLargo team to assist the company in its efforts to commercialize its innovative water treatment technologies for emerging contaminants such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Ms. Gutierrez has been a career senior executive for the EPA for over twenty years. She has held key positions within the EPA, primarily within its Office of Research and Development (ORD). She has held the title of Director for numerous offices within the EPA's ORD, including the Environmental Technology Innovation Cluster Development and Support Program, the National Risk Management Research Laboratory (NRMRL), and the NRMRL Water Supply and Water Resources Division. She also served as a Senior Water Advisor for the ORD Center for Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response and the Acting Director of the Water Permits Division within the EPA's Office of Wastewater Management in Washington, DC.

In joining the board of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Ms. Gutierrez will assist the company in achieving expanded adoption of its innovative technologies in the water industry by helping navigate the rapidly changing regulatory environment surrounding newer issues in water treatment such as PFAS contamination.

Ms. Gutierrez was drawn to join the company's board specifically because of the significant potential for its innovative PFAS treatment solutions to safeguard American drinking water and remediate badly contaminated water around the country, an issue she says is deeply important to her. "Of all the environmental challenges I have tackled in my career, PFAS contamination is one of the most serious public health issues," Ms. Gutierrez commented. "BioLargo's AEC technology stands apart as a solution that offers an effective alternative to more traditional technologies for management of PFAS especially in regard to waste generation."

"My goal is to help BioLargo bring its PFAS treatment solution to communities across the country and make sure that every American city and town has access to safe drinking water," said Ms. Gutierrez.

Read more about BioLargo's PFAS treatment solutions at www.bestpfastreatment.com.

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. sells and distributes sustainable, best-in-class water treatment systems that solve some of the toughest challenges in the modern water industry. From PFAS capture and destruction to water reuse technologies, every system delivers on a promise of uncompromising technical performance, sustainable energy usage and waste generation metrics, and clear ROI for operations that use them. BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., a cleantech innovator and environmental engineering solutions provider dedicated to make life better through technological innovation.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

