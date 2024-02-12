Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
12.02.24
11:30 Uhr
8,970 Euro
+0,070
+0,79 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9609,32014:38
Dow Jones News
12.02.2024 | 13:46
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
12-Feb-2024 / 12:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company was notified on 9th February 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the 
Company on 9th February 2024 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company's BAYE scheme as set out below. 
 
Name     Number of Shares Purchased Price 
Nick Roberts 19             GBP7.710367 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant Notification of Dealing Form 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)       Name                    Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)       Position/Status              PDMR 
b)       Initial notification/Amendment       Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
        or auction monitor 
a)       Name                     Travis Perkins plc 
b)       LEI                     2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
        each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
        conducted 
a)       Description of the financial          Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
        instrument, 
        type of instrument 
        Identification code              ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)       Nature of the transaction           Purchase of shares under the Company's BAYE scheme 
c)       Price(s) and volume (s) 
                               Price(s)        Volume(s) 
                               GBP7.710367        19 
d)       Aggregated information 
                               Aggregate     Aggregate Aggregate 
        -Aggregated volume               Price       Volume  Total 
        -Price                     GBP7.710367     19    GBP146.496979 
e)       Date of the transaction            9th February, 2024 
f)       Place of the transaction            XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  303225 
EQS News ID:  1835393 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1835393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2024 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.