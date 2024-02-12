Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Eugune K. Schmidt has stepped down as a director of Bell Copper.

The Company further announces that Mr. William D. Hart consented to and has been elected as a new member of the Company's board of Directors in Mr. Schmidt's place. Mr. Hart brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Bell's team, having just retired from 19 years of service as a key member of Rio Tinto's geological team at the Resolution Copper Project in Arizona, being the largest new porphyry copper resource in North America.

At Resolution, Mr. Hart led a dedicated team to construct Vulcan 3D computer models of the deposit for economic evaluation and to inform the engineering designs for ore transport, ore processing, tailings facilities and general infrastructure. He also led a team in advanced geotechnical core-logging, and helped to develop an advanced, fully digital core-logging data entry system. Mr. Hart advised and assisted Resolution's Geotech & Permitting teams in formal interactions with government and various non-government stakeholders, and contributed to Resolution's first draft Environmental Impact Statement.

During the balance of his 35-year career, he explored for gold, silver, copper, zinc and diamonds in North America, Australia, and the West Pacific Islands for companies including Rio Tinto, Kennecott Exploration, Chevron Minerals, Santa Fe Pacific, Earth Resources Australia, Piedmont Mining, and Magnum Minerals. Mr. Hart has an MSc degree in Geology from the University of Missouri, and a BSc degree in Geology with a prequalification in Civil Engineering from the University of Memphis.

"It has been a pleasure working with Mr. Schmidt the past few years. On behalf of Bell Copper, I want to thank him for his services and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are looking forward to having Mr. Hart join Bell's team and impart his vast experience and insight into our ongoing efforts in advancing Bell's Big Sandy porphyry copper project" - Dr. Tim Marsh, Bell Copper President & CEO.

The Company also announces the grant of a total of 1,600,000 incentive stock options under its 2022 Stock Option Plan to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.20. The options vest immediately and shall be exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. Such grant of options shall be subject to ratification by shareholders at the Company's upcoming annual and special general meeting to allow the insider optionees to collectively hold options in excess of 10%, of the Company's current issued share capital.

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

