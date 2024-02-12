U.S. patients implanted with ReActiv8 now eligible for full-body MRI scans

Mainstay Medical Holdings plc today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved full-body MRI conditional labeling for the ReActiv8® Restorative Neurostimulation system. This approval applies to all current and future ReActiv8 patients in the United States implanted with the current 45 cm commercially-available leads.

The approval provides patients implanted with ReActiv8 the ability to undergo 1.5T full-body MRI scans. Specific scan conditions and safety information are provided in the ReActiv8 FDA MRI Guidelines manual.

"This approval expands the existing safety profile of ReActiv8, broadening access to patients who may need (or develop the need) for MRI imaging after implant," stated Jason Hannon, Chief Executive Officer of Mainstay Medical. "The ReActiv8 MRI labeling is one of the most comprehensive among neurostimulation devices approved for chronic low back pain, with full-body imaging at 1.5T at normal operating mode (maximum specific absorption rate (SAR) of 3.2 W/kg for the head and 2.0 W/kg for the rest of the body). We look forward to building on this as we seek conditional MRI compatibility in Europe and Australia."

About ReActiv8®

ReActiv8 is an implantable medical device designed to treat adults with intractable chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with multifidus muscle dysfunction. Multifidus muscle dysfunction may be evidenced by imaging or physiological testing in adults who have failed therapy including pain medications and physical therapy, and who are not candidates for spine surgery. ReActiv8 has received regulatory approval in several geographic areas, and is commercially available in the European Economic Area, Australia, the UK, and the US.

About Mainstay Medical

Mainstay Medical is a medical device company focused on commercializing its innovative implantable Restorative Neurostimulation system, ReActiv8, for people with disabling mechanical CLBP. Mainstay Medical is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Further information can be found at www.mainstaymedical.com.

Mainstay Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this announcement other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the company's labeling for MRI compatibility and its ability to achieve MRI compatibility labeling outside the U.S., the company's ability to help additional patients as a result of having MRI compatibility labeling, and the company's commercial efforts and performance, results, financial position, financing strategies, product design and development, intellectual property portfolio and its scope, regulatory applications and approvals, and reimbursement arrangements.

Forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties included in the company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022, which should be read in conjunction with the company's public disclosures (available on the company's website (www.mainstaymedical.com). The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this announcement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212294635/en/

Contacts:

Mainstay PR and IR Enquiries:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Brian Ritchie

Tel: 1 (212) 915-2578

Email: britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

FTI Consulting (for Ireland)

Jonathan Neilan or Patrick Berkery

Tel.: +353 86 602 5988

Email: mainstay@fticonsulting.com

Mainstay Medical

Corporate Communications

Email: Media@mainstaymedical.com