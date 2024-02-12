Anzeige
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
R.E.A. Holdings plc: General Meeting

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: General Meeting 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: General Meeting 
12-Feb-2024 / 12:43 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") 12 February 2024 
 
At the company's general meeting held today, the resolution set out in the notice of meeting dated 25 January 2024 was 
duly passed on a show of hands by the requisite majority in accordance with the company's articles of association. 
 
A total of 43,831,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 
72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the general meeting with each share carrying one 
vote on a poll. 
 
Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the general meeting 
with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): 
 
                             Votes For 
                                                    % of 
                             (including  % of      % of       share 
       Ordinary resolution             Chairman's     Votes     Total   capital Votes 
                             discretion  Votes Against Votes Votes Cast with  Withheld 
                             and third  Cast      Cast       voting 
                             party                    rights 
                             instruction) 
       To approve the proposed further investment 
       by PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk in PT REA 
       Kaltim Plantations, the potential sale of 
1       PT Cipta Davia Mandiri and the proposed   56,850,527  100.00 0    0.00 56,850,527 49.08  1,690 
       intra-group sale and purchase of PT 
       Prasetia Utama and other matters as 
       detailed in the notice of meeting dated 25 
       January 2024

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The results of the general meeting are also available to view on the company's website at www.rea.co.uk.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 303226 
EQS News ID:  1835411 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1835411&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2024 07:43 ET (12:43 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
