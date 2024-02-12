German manufacturer Viessmann says its new heat pumps have a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 4.57 and a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 4.4. The pumps have a heating output ranging from 32 kW to 128 kW, and a cooling capacity of 34 kW to 139 kW.Germany-based heating specialist Viessmann has developed a new line of air-source heat pumps for residential and commercial applications. "The heat pump is designed for residential developments, small- to mid-scale commercial and public sector applications," the manufacturer said. "All models provide both heating and active ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...