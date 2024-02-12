Vicinity Motor Corp. Secures Follow-On Order for 12 Vicinity Classic Buses from La Québécoise

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced the receipt of a follow-on purchase order from Autobus La Québécoise for twelve (12) Vicinity Classic buses to service the cities of La Prairie, Candiac, Saint-Philippe, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine in Quebec.

Per the terms of the supply agreement, Autobus La Québécoise has ordered an additional twelve of the Company's 32-foot Vicinity Classic clean-diesel buses for delivery in 2025. Autobus La Québécoise is part of Groupe La Québécoise, which consists of approximately twenty companies offering various types of transportation services, including school bus, municipal, paratransit, shuttle, intercity, charter, helicopter, residual materials pick-up, executive aircraft charter, regional airline service and aeromedical evacuation. The business operates primarily in Quebec, but its service extends into other parts of Canada as well as the United States.

"This follow-on order by La Québécoise, which is in addition to the eight bus order received in December, continues to validate our position as the market leader in the Canadian mid-sized heavy duty segment," said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. "As a leader in Quebec's passenger transportation industry, La Québécoise is well positioned to service the immediate-term needs of their riders with our Vicinity Classic buses - which offer lower entry and running costs compared to the competition. For Vicinity, our transit buses continue to play an important role in our backlog, providing an important pillar while we concurrently grow our electric vehicle business.

"While the Vicinity Classic buses remains a strong option contender for the foreseeable future, we believe supportive regulatory developments, infrastructure investments, government incentives and corporate sustainability goals are converging to accelerate diversification of fleets with electric vehicles as well - such as our Vicinity Lightning EV bus - that offer additional efficiencies, greenhouse gas emission reductions and support long-term sustainability targets. We look forward to working closely with La Québécoise to deliver these vehicles next year," concluded Trainer.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

