Monogram Orthopaedics Inc.: Monogram Orthopaedics to Present Rescheduled Product Discussion with Surgeon Reaction during AAOS Annual Meeting

Event features Monogram's mBôs commercial robot alongside panel of orthopaedic surgeons

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on reconstructive joint procedures and surgical robotics, hosted a recorded discussion of features of Monogram's mBôs and mVision technologies with a surgeon panel. Monogram's mVision technology is a novel approach to registration and tracking that the company is now working on for integration into the mBôs surgical robotic system in the future.

Below is an excerpt from the closing portion of the discussion and the product video that was played for the surgeon panel. The full discussion will be available separately via the registration link provided below.

Link: https://youtu.be/rnA6rwQbrIU

Ben Sexson, Chief Executive Officer, will present during the 2024 Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference before attending the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting taking place February 12-16, 2024, in San Francisco.

Please use the link below to register to access a webcast of the full technical discussion of the mBôs and mVision technology suite with the surgeon panel.

Monogram Product Discussion Webcast

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. CST

Webcast: https://streamyard.com/watch/AqQf7Hut8mVN

The AAOS Annual Meeting is the largest and most comprehensive orthopaedic educational experience in the world. Orthopaedic professionals from around the globe attend in pursuit of the latest clinical, scientific, surgical technology and practice management knowledge and expertise. To learn more, visit https://www.aaos.org/annual/.

About The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Founded in 1933, the Academy is the preeminent provider of musculoskeletal education to orthopaedic surgeons and others in the world. Its continuing medical education activities include a world-renowned Annual Meeting, multiple continuing medical education (CME) courses held around the country and at the Orthopaedic Learning Center (OLC), and various medical and scientific publications and electronic media materials.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ: MGRM) is working to develop a product solution architecture with the long-term goal of enabling patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by linking 3D printing and robotics with advanced pre-operative imaging. The Company has a robotic system that can autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of implants in synthetic bone specimens. Monogram intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. The Company has not yet made 510(k) premarket notification submissions or obtained 510(k) clearances for its robotic products. FDA approval is required to market these products, and the Company has not obtained FDA approval for any of its robotic products, and it cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability, to obtain such clearances.

Monogram Orthopaedics is working to advance the way orthopedic surgery is done. Our system is being developed to combine personalized knee implants with precision robotic surgical assistants to hopefully give patients a better-fitting knee replacement with minimally invasive surgery. One hundred thousand knee replacements failing each year in a $19.4B market represents an enormous opportunity for us.

To learn more, visit www.monogramorthopedics.com.

