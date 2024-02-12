Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc., (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company"), a pioneer in Botanical Synthesis technology that grows Phyto-active compositions without growing the plant, announces its upcoming participation and sponsorship of the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, which will take place in New York City from February 26-27, 2024.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer of BioHarvest, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with qualified institutional investors throughout the conference. He will be joined by the Company's Chairman, Zaki Rakib, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Cornblatt. In addition, Mr. Sobel is scheduled to host a presentation to attendees as follows:

2024 Bio CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Monday, February 26, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern standard time

Location: The New York Marriott Marquis | 1535 Broadway, New York, NY

"The BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest and most prestigious global events for biotechnology investors, representing an ideal forum for us to showcase our disruptive botanical synthesis platform and upcoming growth catalysts for 2024," said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest. "The strategic steps we have taken over the past twelve months have put BioHarvest in a stronger position than ever to accelerate our rapid growth trajectory and drive sustainable shareholder value over the long term. That said, I look forward to our upcoming presentation, which will be showcased to some of the industry's most sophisticated investors and influencers."

The Company invites interested BIO CEO & Investor Conference attendees to request a meeting via the 1x1 system. CEO Ilan Sobel and Chairman Zaki Rakib will host additional investor meetings outside of the conference. To learn more or to request a meeting, please contact the Company's investor relations team at info@bioharvest.com.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

