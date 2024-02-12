Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Bonava AB (publ) (13/24)

With effect from February 13, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including February 22, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BONAV TR A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021514775 Order book ID: 322245 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 13, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Bonava AB (publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 05, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BONAV BTA A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021514783 Order book ID: 322246 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB.