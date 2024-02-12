Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: PHRX) (OTC Pink: LMLLF) ("PharmaDrug" or the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into (i) a marketing and distribution services agreement (the "OTB Agreement") with an arm's length marketing firm, Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") to provide marketing services, including digital marketing services through various social media channels to broaden media distribution awareness about the Company; (ii) a services agreement (the "CanaCom Agreement") with CanaCom Group ("CanaCom") to design, develop and execute a company awareness program for the Company; and (iii) a consulting services agreement (the "Candid Agreement") with Candid Capital Corporation ("Candid Capital") to complete a marketing campaign for the Company.

Outside the Box

OTBC will also feature the Company in different influencer-based videos and highlight videos surrounding recent Company news via platforms including Reddit, Discord, Telegram, Twitter and StockTwits. In addition, OTBC will spread Company insights and announcements to new communities with hopes of attracting new investors and other interested parties for the Company, through various social media platforms. The marketing services provided by OTBC is expected to create increased Company awareness and investor engagement amongst its current and prospective shareholders. The OTCB Agreement will have a term of six months starting on February 8, 2024, and Foremost will pay OTBC a cash fee of $100,000 plus applicable taxes. OTBC holds approximately 2.3% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is otherwise an arm's length service provider to the Company. OTBC has its principal place of business at 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, Ontario. They can be contacted at jason@outsidethebox.capital or by telephone at (289) 259-4455.

CanaCom

Pursuant to the terms of the CanaCom Agreement, the services are to be provided over a 12-month period, commencing on February 12, 2024, for a fee of $100,000, plus applicable taxes. CanaCom is a full-service marketing agency based in Toronto, Ontario. CanaCom provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories. CanaCom holds approximately 2.3% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is otherwise an arm's length service provider to the Company. CanaCom has its principal place of business at 1836 Scarth Street, Regina, SK S4P 3G3. They can be contacted at jay@thedeepdive.ca or by telephone at (306) 993-4791.

Candid Capital

Pursuant to the terms of the Candid Agreement, the services are to be provided over a 4-month period, commencing on February 12, 2024, for a fee of $35,398.24, plus applicable taxes. Candid Capital based in Toronto, Ontario, and provides capital markets consulting. Candid Capital will provide an investor awareness campaign through phone calls to certain investment dealers, institutional investors and family offices as well as the implementation of an email communication strategy and the coordination of the Company's marketing vendors. CanaCom holds less than 1% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is otherwise an arm's length service provider to the Company. CanaCom has its principal place of business at 800 King Street West, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M7. They can be contacted at jd@candidcapital.com or by telephone at (416) 887-5467.

About PharmaDrug Inc.

PharmaDrug is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics and previously approved drugs. PharmaDrug owns 51% of Sairiyo Therapeutics ("Sairiyo"), a biotech company that specializes in researching and reformulating established natural medicines with a goal of bringing them through clinical trials and the associated regulatory approval process in the US and Europe. Sairiyo is currently developing its patented reformulation of cepharanthine, a drug that has shown substantial third party validated potential for the treatment of infectious disease and rare cancers. PharmaDrug also owns 100% of SecureDose Synthetics Inc., a pharmaceutical research and development company focused on the development of synthetic formulations of currently existing drugs for potential commercialization and distribution.

For further information, please contact:

Robert J. Steen, Chairman and CEO

rob@pharmadrug.ca

(416) 400-7086

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Forward looking statements in this press release relate to the development of the Company's business. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and approvals, the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals..

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197598

SOURCE: PharmaDrug Inc.