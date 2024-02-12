Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKB8 | ISIN: SE0008091581 | Ticker-Symbol: 66B
Tradegate
09.02.24
10:46 Uhr
0,700 Euro
-0,011
-1,55 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONAVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONAVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6610,70216:05
0,6760,68616:05
GlobeNewswire
12.02.2024 | 14:58
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Bonava AB (publ) (14/24)

With effect from February 13, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including February 22, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BONAV TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021514809              
Order book ID:  322247                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 13, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Bonava AB
(publ) will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up
until and including March 05, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BONAV BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021514817              
Order book ID:  322248                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB.
Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.