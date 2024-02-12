Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Promotion of Miriam Leung to Principal

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) is pleased to announce the promotion of Miriam Leung in the Toronto office to the role of principal.

"Miriam has distinguished herself as an effective, relationship-oriented recruiter and we're delighted to recognize her great work," said Kristin Hebert, managing partner of Caldwell's Legal Practice. "Her proven expertise has been a welcomed addition to our practice, and she will be an important part of the continued growth and expansion of our Legal Search Practice. Our North American team spans a great deal of experience and knowledge in the legal arena, and we continue to be passionate about achieving great results for both candidates and clients."

Ms. Leung is a key member of the firm's Legal Search Practice. She has a successful track record of placing lawyers at all levels and practice areas locally and abroad, spearheading targeted searches for leading international law firms and multinational companies.

Ms. Leung works collaboratively with partners and counsels in their career paths, and takes the time to truly understand client needs to build high-performing, long-lasting teams. Her relational approach to recruitment ensures both clients and candidates find their perfect match as she provides critical advice to lawyers.

Ms. Leung joined Caldwell through the acquisition of The Counsel Network, Canada's most respected, connected and powerful lawyer recruitment firm. Prior to that she was a director at a leading executive search firm in Hong Kong, where she worked extensively with key decision makers to build strong legal teams and increase practice depth. Ms. Leung leverages her extensive international recruitment experience to get high quality results efficiently.

Ms. Leung holds a B.A. & Sc. from the University of Toronto and an LL.B. from Manchester Metropolitan University. She is fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin.

"Our core belief is in the transformational power of talent, and an essential component of our success has been the growth and development of our people," said Chris Beck, president. "We are proud of Miriam's accomplishments, and delighted to highlight her importance to Caldwell, as well as the positive influence she has on the success of our clients and candidates alike."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

