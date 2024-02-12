Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTE5 | ISIN: US39959A1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 7TQ
Tradegate
07.02.24
16:46 Uhr
1,170 Euro
+0,050
+4,46 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPEXI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPEXI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1501,19016:09
1,1501,19016:09
ACCESSWIRE
12.02.2024 | 15:02
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Upexi, Inc.: Upexi to Host Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on February 14th at 4:30 PM ET

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct-to-Consumer brand owner and innovator in aggregation, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter and provide a business update.

Financial Results Conference Call

Event:Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
Date:Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call:1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International)
Webcast:https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar

For those unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13744405. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://upexi.com/investors.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a multifaceted brand owner with established brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty and other growing markets. We operate in emerging industries with high growth trends and look to drive organic growth of our current brands. We focus on direct to consumer and Amazon brands that are scalable and have anticipated, high industry growth trends. Our goal is to continue to accumulate consumer data and build out a significant customer database across all industries we sell into. The growth of our current database has been key to the year over year gains in sales and profits. To drive additional growth, we have and will continue to acquire profitable Amazon and eCommerce businesses that can scale quickly and reduce costs through corporate synergies. We utilize our in-house, SaaS programmatic ad technology to help achieve a lower cost per acquisition and accumulate consumer data for increased cross-selling between our growing portfolio of brands.

Company Contact
Andrew Norstrud, Chief Financial Officer
Email: andrew.norstrud@upexi.com
Phone: (702) 332-5591

Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Email: Upexi@KCSA.com
Phone: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact
Amanda York
amanda@upexi.com

SOURCE: Upexi, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.