Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P053 | ISIN: SE0013486552 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HG
Frankfurt
12.02.24
09:20 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
-60,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
12.02.2024 | 15:10
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Qlife Holding AB (68/24)

With effect from February 13, 2024, the unit rights in Qlife Holding AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 21, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   QLIFE UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021513363              
Order book ID:  322249                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from February 13, 2024, the paid subscription units in Qlife
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   QLIFE BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021513371              
Order book ID:  322250                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB.
Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.