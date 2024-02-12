Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Qlife Holding AB (68/24)

With effect from February 13, 2024, the unit rights in Qlife Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 21, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: QLIFE UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021513363 Order book ID: 322249 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 13, 2024, the paid subscription units in Qlife Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: QLIFE BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021513371 Order book ID: 322250 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB.