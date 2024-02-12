Valimail Partners with Defending Digital Campaigns to Prevent Email Impersonation Ahead of 2024 Election Season

Tailored DMARC Offering Safeguards Campaign Communications

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Valimail , the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, and Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization committed to bringing cybersecurity tools and resources to federal election campaigns, announced today a significant partnership to provide eligible campaigns with a free customized offering to safeguard campaigns from spoofing and impersonation attacks and seamlessly meet the new email requirements from Google and Yahoo.

During an election season, candidates and their campaigns need their communications to constituents to be protected against impersonation (spoofing), validating the authenticity of the sender. In addition to the security benefits, Valimail's solution will also meet the new Google and Yahoo email authentication requirements that begin going into effect now, February 2024. These requirements will add a layer of compliance requirements for those campaigns not already authenticating their email just as election season goes into full swing.

As part of the partnership with the DDC, Valimail aims to simplify the process of achieving compliance and provide a tailored solution to eligible campaigns and political parties, committees, and related organizations. The tailored offering from Valimail includes free access and onboarding support to implement Valimail Enforce , a solution for ensuring high-quality DMARC enforcement powered by patented technology and a world-class automation suite. All seamlessly accomplished without requiring any manual SPF, DKIM, or DMARC configuration.

With Valimail, a trusted authority in the field of email authentication, these campaigns will be empowered by:

Rapid DMARC enforcement - Valimail's world-class automation helps organizations secure domains in weeks - not months - minimizing the risk of malicious emails and enhancing overall brand security.

- Valimail's world-class automation helps organizations secure domains in weeks - not months - minimizing the risk of malicious emails and enhancing overall brand security. Boosted resilience against phishing - Continuous, automated DMARC enforcement, effectively mitigating attacks and blocking unauthorized and fraudulent use of the campaign's legitimate email addresses.

- Continuous, automated DMARC enforcement, effectively mitigating attacks and blocking unauthorized and fraudulent use of the campaign's legitimate email addresses. Continuous protection and compliance - DMARC protects campaign domains, guaranteeing the delivery of all legitimate emails amidst evolving threats and compliance standards.

- DMARC protects campaign domains, guaranteeing the delivery of all legitimate emails amidst evolving threats and compliance standards. Meeting Google and Yahoo's new email authentication requirements - Valimail streamlines the process to quickly meet the new sender requirements and easily reach compliance across all services to prevent emails from being blocked.

"Since day one, Valimail has been dedicated to making email safer, having contributed software, and led impactful standards work. We are committed to doing our part in safekeeping election communications. Through Valimail's collaboration with the DDC, we are extending a unique opportunity for campaigns to solidify their email security and authentication," said Alexander García-Tobar, CEO and Co-Founder, Valimail. "This important partnership elevates our efforts, and is pivotal for safeguarding digital campaign communications while helping organizations be DMARC compliant and better defend themselves."

"Since 2012, DMARC has been standard for securing outgoing email," said Michael Kaiser, President and CEO of Defending Digital Campaigns. "Email is an essential communication tool for every campaign. Preventing impersonation and spoofing is critical to protecting our democracy. We are extremely grateful to Valimail for making this comprehensive and critical security product free for campaigns."

Eligible Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC) partners will be able to access our tailored package for campaigns, Valimail CampaignLite during the 2024 election season.

About Valimail

Valimail, the global leader in zero-trust email authentication security, invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. The company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticates sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to some of the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP certification. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndcators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

About Defending Digital Campaigns [confirm if this is current]

Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC) is a nonprofit C4, nonpartisan and non-aligned organization providing access to cybersecurity products, services and information regardless of party affiliation.

DDC's team includes the former presidential campaign managers for Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney, tech and cybersecurity industry leaders as well as former senior officials at the NSA and DHS. DDC's leadership reflects its commitment to a bipartisan, nonaligned approach to increasing the cybersecurity of campaigns.

DDC's model and ability to partner with companies to bring low-to-no cost services to campaigns was granted under special permission by the Federal Election Commission. DDC is committed to assisting as many campaigns as possible--regardless of party--with the support they need within the limits of campaign finance law.

DDC is a nonprofit C4, nonpartisan and non-aligned organization providing access to low-to-no cost cybersecurity products, services and information for eligible campaigns. DDC's founding members and board include the former presidential campaign managers for Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney, as well as former senior officials at the NSA and DHS, and the tech industry.

Since 2020, DDC has directly helped more than 550 campaigns and distributed $4.5 million in cybersecurity products. DDC works with the world's leading technology vendors to make their services available directly to campaigns in addition to providing education for campaign professionals. DDC operates under a Federal Election Commission Advisory Opinion allowing campaigns to accept in-kind donations without reporting requirements. For more information about DDC and its work, visit https://defendcampaigns.org/

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Valimail

valimail@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Valimail

View the original press release on accesswire.com