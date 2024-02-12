Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.02.2024 | 16:02
Foundation Software Listed as One of Forbes Advisor's Best Construction Accounting Software

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Foundation Software's flagship product, FOUNDATION® accounting software, has been honored as one of Forbes Advisor's Best Construction Accounting Software for 2024. To see how FOUNDATION can help your construction business, click HERE.

Forbes Advisor is a global platform dedicated to helping consumers make data-based financial choices. Their "Best" lists highlight the industry's top solutions as determined by price range, feature set, customer reviews and expert insight.

FOUNDATION was ranked third with a total of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Reflecting on this achievement, CEO of Foundation Software Mike Ode said, "We're honored to be recognized by Forbes Advisor. Foundation is devoted to offering best-in-class products to the construction industry. We take pride in being a partner in our clients' success."

FOUNDATION has been a part of the construction software landscape since 1985 and over the years, the all-in-one job cost accounting, payroll and project management solution has helped thousands of contractors manage more profitable jobs.

One way FOUNDATION enhances accounting processes is through the Job Cost Module which breaks down budgets, offers drill downs into costs and tracks progress of jobs against estimates and past performances. Plus, with powerful payroll features, contractors can enter timecards online, automate rate calculations, handle union fringes and deductions, generate certified payroll plus more.

FOUNDATION also integrates with other best-of-breed construction software, including, but not limited to, Foundation Software's additional products and services, which covers everything from estimating to time tracking. FOUNDATION can be a gateway for contractors to establish the ultimate tech stack, eliminating the need for double-entry across multiple platforms.

To learn more about FOUNDATION, visit foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
