Data center specialist AirTrunk has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) under which it will procure energy from a 29.99 MW solar farm that ib vogt is now developing. Construction on the project is set to begin later this year.AirTrunk has signed a VPPA in Malaysia with renewable energy developer ib vogt. The deal has been billed as Malaysia's first renewable VPPA for a data center. The agreement will see AirTrunk procure energy from a 29.99 MW solar farm that ib vogt is currently developing. Construction is scheduled to begin in the middle of this year. Malaysia's Energy Commission ...

