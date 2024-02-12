MeasureUp finishes the year, having helped more than half a million people advance their careers through IT certifications

Looking ahead to 2024, MeasureUp has launched its new platform, iTalentUp, aimed at revolutionizing recruitment processes in the technology sector, which has become one of its strategic pillars for the future

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp , a leading provider of certification preparation material for the IT industry, closed the year by helping more than half a million people obtain technology certifications and advance their careers through the delivery of more than one million practice tests and assessments.

Throughout 2023, MeasureUp reinforced its focus on the excellence and quality of its educational solutions, helping thousands of professionals and students improve their current conditions by finding new job opportunities and proving to themselves their capability to achieve their career goals.

According to Sam Brocal, CEO of MeasureUp, "These figures make us aware of the tangible impact we have had on the lives and careers of thousands of people. Students trust us because of the quality of our platform and our products." Looking ahead to 2024, Sam says, "We will continue to innovate, to ensure that professionals find the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving technological world."

With a full range of products designed to cover a wide variety of technology certifications, including more than 400 products and 29 000 questions, MeasureUp continues to be the trusted partner for those looking to advance their careers. In addition to the quality of these products, it is important to highlight the success of the company's new go-to-market strategy in 2023. This strategy includes Team Plans with volume purchase discounts, Subscription Plans that give users access to the full catalogue, and combinations of related products known as Bundles.

Jesús Sierra, MeasureUp's marketing director, highlights "The numerous usability improvements implemented on our website this year, which has made the experience more intuitive and efficient for our users."

MeasureUp ended the year with the launch of its new 2024 platform, iTalentUp , designed to help HR professionals, recruitment agencies, and companies identify top talent quickly and accurately. iTalentUp simplifies the complex task of assessing technical skills and knowledge, allowing its users to create assessment tests for technical profiles without the need for subject matter expertise, thanks to MeasureUp's catalogue of questions covering the most in-demand technologies in the market.

MeasureUp also played a leading role in several technology industry conferences in 2023, such as the 'Innovations in Testing' conference organized by the Association of Test Publishers in Dallas (USA) and its European edition, E-ATP, in Vienna. In 2024, MeasureUp participated in the BETT 2024 event, one of the most highly-recognized events in the educational technology sector, where the company was able to offer its services to schools and educational centers around the world.

New innovations for 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, technological innovation will remain central at MeasureUp. Through its iTalentUp and Pedagoo platforms, the company will incorporate artificial intelligence into its processes, enabling a more personalized and efficient user experience. Moreover, in the case of Pedagoo, the implementation of AI will also help users in question construction.

Similarly, MeasureUp reaffirms its commitment to quality and the constant updating of its products. In line with this commitment, it is currently exploring the possibility of developing new certification preparation paths in the field of artificial intelligence.

Through these initiatives, MeasureUp aims to consolidate its position as a leader in the ICT certification preparation sector and to continue to make a tangible impact on the professional lives of its users.

About MeasureUp

MeasureUp, part of the Media Interactiva group of companies, is a world leader in exam simulations and assessments for official certifications in the ICT sector.

With more than 400 products and 29 000 questions, its customers can prepare for the certification exams of the largest technology manufacturers. MeasureUp is an authorized provider of practice tests for companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA, ISC2, EC-Council, The Python Institute, Pearson, AWS and PMI, among others.

Since joining Media Interactive in 2014, MeasureUp has helped more than 5 million people achieve certifications in over 180 countries around the world. It aims to continue this legacy and contribute to a better society through education.

