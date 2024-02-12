VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2024.
Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, revenue decreased 2% to $12,202,000 compared to $12,390,000 for the same quarter last year, primarily related to a decline in revenue in the Company's testing services segment.
The overall gross margin was $2,854,000, or 23% of revenue, compared to $3,335,000, or 27% of revenue, for the same quarter last year. Operating income was $677,000, or 6% of revenue, compared to $1,069,000, or 9% of revenue, for the same quarter last year.
Total other expenses were $100,000, compared to $253,000 in the same quarter last year, due principally to an increase in interest income to $96,000 from $37,000, and a strengthening of the US dollar against the Singapore dollar, which reduced currency exchange losses to $236,000, compared to $349,000 in the same quarter last year.
Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was unchanged at $507,000, or $0.12 per diluted share from the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net income for this year's second quarter benefited from non-controlling interests' after-tax loss of $21,000, versus an after-tax income of $58,000 in the same quarter last year.
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023, increased to $10,966,000, compared to $7,583,000 at June 30, 2023, and shareholders' equity increased to $31,528,000, or $7.58 per outstanding share, compared to $29,571,000, or $7.22 per outstanding share at June 30, 2023. There were approximately 4,160,555 and 4,096,680 common shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
CEO Comments
S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, "Distribution revenue increased 63% in the quarter and distribution margins improved to 18% from 15% compared to the second quarter last year. In addition, we received customer acceptance for the initial dynamic test system delivered in the recent first quarter and anticipate delivering the remaining five units in the second half of fiscal 2024.
"Semiconductor industry capital spending improved last fall, boosting second quarter manufacturing segment revenue and contributing to backlog, which is expected to be delivered during the remainder of fiscal 2024.
"We remain optimistic and encouraged by improvements in our manufacturing and distribution segments. Our strong cash position, improving operating efficiency and tight expense controls will enable the Company to quickly evaluate and react proactively when the semiconductor industry gradually recovers from the current downturn."
Fiscal 2024 First Half Results
For the first six months of fiscal 2024, revenue decreased 9% to $22,168,000 compared to $24,329,000 for the same period last year.
Gross margin for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $5,374,000, or 24% of revenue, compared to $6,957,000, or 29% of revenue for the same period last year.
Income from operations was $676,000, or 3% of revenue, compared to $2,136,000, or 9% of revenue for the same period last year.
Total other income was $145,000, compared to expenses of $118,000 in the same quarter last year, due to an increase in interest income to $174,000, compared to $55,000, and reduced currency exchange losses of $177,000, compared to $279,000 in the same period last year.
Net income for the first half of fiscal 2024 was $737,000, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $1,389,000, or $0.33 per diluted share for the same period last year.
About Trio-Tech
Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarter in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing and Jiangsu in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Bangkok Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.
Forward Looking Statements
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Revenue
2023
2022
2023
2022
Manufacturing
$
4,790
$
5,044
$
7,675
$
8,629
Testing services
4,646
5,648
9,810
12,012
Distribution
2,760
1,694
4,670
3,676
Real estate
6
4
13
12
12,202
12,390
22,168
24,329
Cost of Sales
Cost of manufactured products sold
3,609
3,849
5,658
6,374
Cost of testing services rendered
3,464
3,747
7,248
7,873
Cost of distribution
2,256
1,441
3,852
3,089
Cost of real estate
19
18
36
36
9,348
9,055
16,794
17,372
Gross Margin
2,854
3,335
5,374
6,957
Operating Expenses:
General and administrative
1,817
1,919
3,975
4,224
Selling
248
193
435
366
Research and development
131
151
216
224
(Gain) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(19
)
3
72
7
Total operating expenses
2,177
2,266
4,698
4,821
Income from Operations
677
1,069
676
2,136
Other (Expenses) Income
Interest expenses
(22
)
(10
)
(46
)
(54
)
Other (expenses) income, net
(82
)
(264
)
114
(106
)
Government grant
4
21
77
42
Total other (expenses) income
(100
)
(253
)
145
(118
)
Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
577
816
821
2,018
Income Tax Expenses
(95
)
(241
)
(132
)
(466
)
Income from Continuing Operations before
Non-controlling Interest, Net of Tax
482
575
689
1,552
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
4
(10
)
4
(9
)
NET INCOME
486
565
693
1,543
Less: Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interest
(21
)
58
(44
)
154
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International
507
507
737
1,389
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International:
Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax
503
512
730
1,394
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
4
(5
)
7
(5
)
Net Income attributable to Trio-Tech International
$
507
$
507
$
737
$
1,389
Basic Earnings per Share
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.18
$
0.34
Diluted Earnings per share
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.17
$
0.33
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
4,120
4,074
4,109
4,074
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
4,259
4,162
4,270
4,160
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
UNAUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Comprehensive Income Attributable to
Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders:
Net income
$
486
$
565
$
693
$
1,543
Foreign Currency Translation, Net of Tax
1,158
1,568
975
355
Comprehensive Income
1,644
2,133
1,668
1,898
Less: Comprehensive (loss) income
Attributable to Non-controlling Interest
(72
)
133
(74
)
212
Comprehensive Income Attributable to
Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders
$
1,716
$
2,000
$
1,742
$
1,686
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)
Dec. 31,
Jun. 30,
2023
2023
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,966
$
7,583
Short-term deposits
5,791
6,627
Trade account receivables, net
12,388
9,804
Other receivables
1,029
939
Inventories, net
3,546
2,151
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
589
694
Assets held for sale
--
274
Financed sales receivable
6
16
Restricted term deposit
762
739
Total current assets
35,077
28,827
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Deferred tax assets
153
100
Investment properties, net
461
474
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,601
8,344
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,359
2,609
Other assets
169
116
Restricted term deposits
1,778
1,716
Total non-current assets
11,521
13,359
TOTAL ASSETS
$
46,598
$
42,186
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lines of credit
$
384
$
--
Accounts payable
2,345
1,660
Accrued expense
4,506
4,291
Contract liabilities
3,808
1,277
Income taxes payable
257
418
Current portion of bank loans payable
375
475
Current portion of finance leases
81
107
Current portion of operating leases
1,119
1,098
Total current liabilities
12,875
9,326
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Bank loans payable, net of current portion
762
877
Finance leases, net of current portion
15
42
Operating leases, net of current portion
1,240
1,511
Income taxes payable, net of current portion
141
255
Deferred tax liabilities
7
10
Other non-current liabilities
30
594
Total non-current liabilities
2,195
3,289
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
15,070
$
12,615
EQUITY
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 4,160,555 and 4,096,680 shares issued and outstanding at December 31 and June 30, 2023, respectively
13,018
12,819
Paid-in capital
5,156
5,066
Accumulated retained earnings
11,500
10,763
Accumulated other comprehensive income-translation adjustments
1,763
758
Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity
31,437
29,406
Non-controlling interest
91
165
TOTAL EQUITY
31,528
29,571
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
46,598
$
42,186
