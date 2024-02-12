Senmiao Technology Limited: Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues of $1.6 million compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to decreased revenues from online ride-hailing platform services, which was partially offset by increased revenues from the automobile rental business.

Loss from operations narrowed to $1.1 million, from $1.3 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss was $0.9 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year period.

From October 23, 2020, the date Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform, to December 31, 2023, more than 35.4 million rides were completed (including orders completed on the platform operated by Senmiao and on partner platforms), with fares paid by riders totaling $114.0 million. As of February 9, 2024, Senmiao has operations in 26 cities in China, including Chengdu, Changsha and Guangzhou.

Management Commentary

Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "We were pleased to see continued strength in our automobile rental business, which enabled us to achieve a significant gross margin increase and improved bottom-line results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter. While the online ride-hailing platform services business recorded decreased revenues due to increased competition and compliance checks in a couple of our key markets, we are optimistic about our ability to grow the number of completed orders and improving overall operating efficiency through our recently announced partnership with Anhui Lianma Technology Co., Ltd., a company with extensive experience in online ride-hailing platform operation in multiple cities in China. We more than doubled gross profit during the period as a result of increased revenue contributions from the automobile leasing business, and our ongoing cost-cutting initiatives have resulted in a 24.0% decrease in SG&A expenses, all of which led to a significantly improved bottom line. As we look to continue improving our operating and financial performance, we also continue to seek and assess business opportunities that will serve as catalysts for Senmiao's business growth."

Financial Review

Revenues

Total revenues were $1.6 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year period. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the automobile rental business generated operating lease revenues of $1.0 million, a 27.0% increase from $0.8 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to increased average utilization of automobiles under operating lease growing from 42.9% to 80.6%. The online ride-hailing platform services business generated revenues of $0.5 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was mainly due to fewer completed orders as a result of increased competition and compliance checks conducted by our platform partner Gaode in Chengdu, one of Senmiao's major markets, during the period.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased 22.9% to $1.2 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2023, from approximately $1.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $0.2 million decrease in maintenance and insurance expense related to the automobile rental business as Senmiao used more NEVs during the period, and a $0.1 million decrease in direct expense and technical service fees for the online ride-hailing platform services business as a result of fewer completed orders.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.4 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 128.5% from $0.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to increased gross profit from Senmiao's automobile rental business, partially offset by decreased gross profit from online ride-hailing platform services and other services.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 24.0% to $1.1 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2023, from $1.4 million in the prior-year period, which was mainly attributable to the Company's ongoing cost control efforts and initiatives to streamline its operations, which resulted in a $0.2 million decrease in salary and employee benefit expenses and a $0.2 million decrease in office rental and insurance charges.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2023, narrowed to $1.1 million, from loss from operations of $1.3 million in the prior-year period. This was primarily due to decreased cost of revenues.

Net Loss

Net loss for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $0.9 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year period.

Loss per Share

Loss per diluted share for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2023, was approximately $0.10 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 9.4 million, compared to loss per diluted share of approximately $0.13 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 7.7 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Position

As of December 31, 2023, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 million, compared to $1.6 million as of March 31, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was $2.2 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $4.4 million as of March 31, 2023.

Additional information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for this quarterly period can be found in Senmiao's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date of this earnings release.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)







December 31,

March 31,



2023

2023



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,064,822

$ 1,610,090 Restricted cash



2,375



- Accounts receivable



50,820



158,435 Accounts receivable, a related party



5,493



6,312 Inventories



-



6,678 Finance lease receivables, current portion



150,394



146,114 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net



1,256,431



1,438,243 Due from related parties, net, current portion



2,512,079



1,488,914 Total current assets



5,042,414



4,854,786













Property and equipment, net



2,959,653



3,343,457













Other assets











Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



90,982



121,672 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties



325,101



92,916 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net



421,645



623,714 Intangible assets, net



636,017



774,324 Finance lease receivable, non-current



86,184



71,133 Due from a related party, net, non-current



1,922,441



3,640,206 Other non-current assets



650,713



716,407 Total other assets



4,133,083



6,040,372













Total assets

$ 12,135,150

$ 14,238,615













LIABILITIES, MEZZANNIE EQUITY AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Borrowings from a financial institution, current

$ 144,871

$ 8,813 Accounts payable



165,839



183,645 Advances from customers



139,732



148,188 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



3,846,364



3,377,507 Due to a related party



386



8,667 Operating lease liabilities



33,840



60,878 Operating lease liabilities - related parties



319,323



143,462 Financing lease liabilities



204,069



264,052 Derivative liabilities



91,755



501,782 Current liabilities - discontinued operations



471,868



487,829 Total current liabilities



5,418,047



5,184,823

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





December 31,

March 31,



2023

2023



(Unaudited)



Other liabilities











Borrowings from a financial institution, non-current



108,653



- Operating lease liabilities, non-current



51,568



83,485 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties



161,375



42,247 Financing lease liabilities, non-current



253,872



388,064 Deferred tax liability



41,525



42,930 Total other liabilities



616,993



556,726













Total liabilities



6,035,040



5,741,549













Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)

























Mezzanine Equity











Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $1,000 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 991 and

1,641 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively)



234,364



269,386













Stockholders' equity











Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 9,568,040 and 7,743,040

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively)



956



773 Additional paid-in capital



43,834,973



43,355,834 Accumulated deficit



(40,003,077)



(37,715,294 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,593,976)



(1,247,099 Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity



2,238,876



4,394,214













Non-controlling interests



3,626,870



3,833,466













Total equity



5,865,746



8,227,680













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

$ 12,135,150

$ 14,238,615

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Nine Months Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Revenues

$ 1,611,277



$ 1,710,172



$ 5,510,795



$ 6,000,597

Revenues, a related party



7,133





30,748





29,280





323,321

Total revenues



1,618,410





1,740,920





5,540,075





6,323,918



































Cost of revenues































Cost of revenues



(1,119,869)





(1,372,916)





(3,693,139)





(5,038,614)

Cost of revenues, a related party



(80,973)





(185,254)





(473,317)





(333,756)

Total cost of revenues



(1,200,842)





(1,558,170)





(4,166,456)





(5,372,370)



































Gross profit



417,568





182,750





1,373,619





951,548



































Operating expenses































Selling, general and administrative expenses



(1,052,975)





(1,385,580)





(3,398,997)





(4,832,658)

Provision for credit losses



-





(126,546)





(680,396)





(470,982)

Impairments of inventories



-





-





-





(3,085)

Stock-based compensation



(444,300)





-





(444,300)





-

Total operating expenses



(1,497,275)





(1,512,126)





(4,523,693)





(5,306,725)



































Loss from operations



(1,079,707)





(1,329,376)





(3,150,074)





(4,355,177)



































Other income (expense)































Other income, net



154,234





320,151





251,037





807,276

Interest expense



(7,852)





(6,975)





(10,610)





(6,975)

Interest expense on finance leases



(6,791)





(626)





(23,107)





(8,927)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



46,188





30,557





410,027





1,641,650

Total other income, net



185,779





343,107





627,347





2,433,024



































Loss before income taxes



(893,928)





(986,269)





(2,522,727)





(1,922,153)



































Income tax expense



-





-





-





-



































Net Loss



(893,928)





(986,269)





(2,522,727)





(1,922,153)



































Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests from

operations



(40,070)





14,928





234,944





200,175



































Net loss attributable to the Company's stockholders

$ (933,998)



$ (971,341)



$ (2,287,783)



$ (1,721,978)



































Net loss

$ (893,928)



$ (986,269)



$ (2,522,727)



$ (1,922,153)



SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Nine Months Ended December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Other comprehensive (loss) income































Foreign currency translation adjustment



172,393





328,208





(318,529)





(1,177,365)



































Comprehensive loss



(721,535)





(658,061)





(2,841,256)





(3,099,518)



































less: Total comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling

interests



27,449





(75,611)





(206,596)





(159,302)



































Total comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders

$ (748,984)



$ (582,450)



$ (2,634,660)



$ (2,940,216)



































Weighted average number of common stock































Basic and diluted



9,443,312





7,689,406





8,460,676





7,016,860

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.10)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.25)















































SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Nine Months Ended December 31,





2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (2,522,727)



$ (1,922,153)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



702,555





873,480

Stock-based compensation



444,300





-

Amortization of right-of-use assets



322,904





579,209

Amortization of intangible assets



129,531





128,538

Provision for credit losses



680,396





470,982

Impairments of inventories



-





3,085

Gain on disposal of equipment



(31,705)





(596,564)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(410,027)





(1,641,650)

Change in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



43,720





177,273

Accounts receivable, a related party



608





(9,876)

Inventories



64,257





322,689

Finance lease receivables



133,988





187,695

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets



17,146





1,115,661

Accounts payable



192,279





48,108

Advances from customers



(3,577)





10,048

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



595,871





639,657

Operating lease liabilities



(53,776)





(37,872)

Operating lease liabilities - related parties



(50,994)





(99,023)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



254,749





249,287



















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(643,376)





(1,213,996)

Cash received from disposal of property and equipment



102,172





1,527,550

Purchases of intangible assets



-





(26,408)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities



(541,204)





287,146



















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Borrowings from a financial institution



242,943





-

Repayments from a related party



321,229





(359,383)

Loans to related parties and affiliates



(587,307)





-

Repayments of borrowings from a financial institution



-





(111,615)

Principal payments of finance lease liabilities



(171,388)





(349,140)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(194,523)





(101,372)





















SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Nine Months Ended December 31,





2023



2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(61,915)





(82,673)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(542,893)





352,388

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period



1,610,090





1,185,221

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period



1,067,197





1,537,609



















Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 10,610



$ 6,975

Cash paid for income tax

$ -



$ -



















Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities















Settlement of accounts payable by a related party



86,658





-

Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

$ -



$ 917,786

Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties

$ 349,532



$ 118,030

Termination of right-of use assets and lease liabilities

$ -



$ 54,546

Termination of right-of use assets and lease liabilities, related parties

$ -



$ 252,939

Cashless exercise of November 2021 Investor warrants into common stock

$ -



$ 1,533



SOURCE Senmiao Technology Limited